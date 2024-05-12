Pakistan beat Ireland to level T20 series in Dublin

Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan shared 140 for the third wicket [Getty Images]

Second T20 international (of three), Clontarf, Dublin

Ireland 193-7 (20 overs): Tucker 51 (34), Tector 32 (28); S Afridi 3-49

Pakistan 195-3 (16.5 overs): Fakhar 78 (40), Rizwan 75* (46); Hume 1-32

Pakistan won by seven wickets

Match scorecard

Pakistan bounced back from Friday's shock defeat by Ireland by easing to a seven-wicket win in the second T20 at Clontarf on Sunday.

Lorcan Tucker (51) and Harry Tector (32) put on 62 for the third wicket to help Ireland to 193-7 from their 20 overs.

Pakistan were struggling at 13-2 before a partnership of 140 between Fakhar Zaman (78) and Muhammad Rizwan (75 not out) guided the tourists to a comfortable victory.

Fakhar was in top form, hitting six sixes with his 78 coming off just 40 balls.

Ireland secured just a second win over Pakistan with their five-wicket success in the opener.

They batted solidly to set a competitive target with Gareth Delany left unbeaten on 28 from 14 balls.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan attack as he finished with 3-49.

The early wickets of Saim Ayub and captain Babar Azam gave Ireland hope of upsetting the odds again but Fakhar and Rizwan ensured the series would be decided in Tuesday's final game.

Rizwan was still at the crease as Pakistan secured victory with 19 balls to spare.