These Pajamas Are the Softest, Coziest, and Coolest I've Ever Worn

The WonderRib™ PJ Set

thirdlove.com

Awaken from a sweaty slumber no more. Getting a perfect night's sleep comes down to numerous factors, including the clothes you wear to bed. Everything else can be perfect (even your choice of pillow) but if your pajamas leave you feeling warm, stuffy, or downright uncomfortable, sleep might not come so easily. I have fallen in love with cozy jammies in the past, but this ribbed set from Thirdlove is now my new warm weather go-to.

On those evenings when even the AC can't keep me cool, I've turned to the WonderRib Pajama Set from Thirdlove. The henley tank and coordinating shorts were created with some of the softest fabric I've ever slept in, and its lightweight, breathable nature has made sweating in my sleep a thing of the past.

To buy: $79 (was $90); thirdlove.com.

Sets come in sizes XS to 3X, and I found that my chosen one was true to size and fit my body comfortably. The tank and shorts hung on my body nicely, feeling snug and secure, but not skintight. I noted the hint of stretch advertised by Thirdlove and found that I was able to easily slip each piece on. Night after night I have donned these pajamas, feeling comfortable, cool, and ready to drift off into dreams. Although I intend to use my set just for sleeping, the pajamas are stylish enough to double as possible errand-running wear.

Known for its collection of size-inclusive bras available in more than 80 band and cup options, Thirdlove is a favorite of online shoppers. Reviewers especially love the Classic T-Shirt Bra and call the style the "most comfortable bra ever."

As for its sleepwear, the WonderRib pajama set is made of a rayon and spandex blend that's super soft to the touch. Unlike similar sleepwear that can crease and dig into the skin, the WonderRib set moves with you, stretching softly across the body. The henley tank and coordinating shorts make for a perfect summer pajama option, but for those that sleep cooler, there are matching leggings, bodysuits, and a complete wardrobe kit.

Stop dreaming of the perfect pajama set and try the one I can't imagine bedtime without. Pick up your WonderRib set from Thirdlove's webstore.