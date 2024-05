May 7—The Tahlequah Tigers announced that on Thursday, May 9, the baseball team will open its first round State Tournament game against Noble High School.

THS and NHS will open play at 4 p.m. at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Elgin vs. Collinsville. If the Tigers put in two wins in a row, they will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a chance at the State Championship.