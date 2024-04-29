Pairings set for NCHSAA lacrosse, dual team tennis state playoffs

It’s state playoff time for the Carolinas’ spring sports teams, and N.C. High School Athletic Association postseason play begins Wednesday in boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and in boys’ team tennis.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association begins playoffs next week in baseball, girls’ softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse, and boys’ tennis. Those pairings will be announced Sunday.

Boys’ lacrosse

CLASS 4A

WEST

Wednesday’s first round

Western Guilford (13-6) at Davie County (10-9)

Sun Valley (8-9) at Ardrey Kell (14-4)

Southeast Guilford (9-9) at East Forsyth (13-6)

Providence (5-8) at Northwest Guilford (9-10)

Page (7-13) at Weddington (9-8)

Asheville (7-8) at Mooresville (10-7)

Grimsley (8-9) at Reagan (14-6)

South Mecklenburg (10-9) at Cuthbertson (9-7)

First-round byes: Charlotte Catholic (20-0); Myers Park (11-5); R.J. Reynolds (12-3); Marvin Ridge (14-7); Northern Guilford (11-3); T.C. Roberson (9-8); Hough (14-2); Lake Norman (14-5)

EAST

Wednesday’s first round

Leesville Road (10-8) at Jordan (12-9)

Enloe (8-10) at Middle Creek (15-4)

Fuquay-Varina (11-6) at Ashley (13-3)

Hoggard (9-70) at Broughton (14-5)

Apex (8-11) at Apex Friendship (13-6)

Millbrook (12-8) at Athens Drive (14-6)

Clayton (9-7) at Holly Springs (13-5)

Wakefield (14-4) at Laney (14-4)

First-round byes: Green Level (17-2); New Bern (10-10); Willow Spring (13-4); Topsail (17-2); Heritage (16-0); Pinecrest (17-3); Chapel Hill (10-5); Cardinal Gibbons (16-5)

CLASS 1A-2A-3A

Wednesday’s first round

WEST

all teams have byes

EAST

Jacksonville Northside (5-10) at Southern Alamance (6-14)

Fike (3-13) at Swansboro (11-4)

West Carteret (3-7) at Cedar Ridge (9-10)

Jacksonville (2-11) at Terry Sanford (7-9)

Saturday’s second round

WEST

Eastern Guilford (1-11) at Community School of Davidson (17-2)

Cornerstone Charter (9-7) at Atkins (13-7)

St. Stephens (5-9) at Christ the King (11-7)

Bradford Prep (4-8) at Lake Norman Charter (10-7)

West Stokes (3-10) at Bishop McGuinness (14-4)

North Davidson (8-9) at Pine Lake Prep (12-5)

Lincoln Charter (6-9) at Hickory (10-4)

Parkwood (3-13) at North Lincoln (15-2)

EAST

Jacksonville Northside/Southern Alamance at Orange (20-1)

Western Alamance (13-5) at Seaforth (15-5)

Williams (15-8) at Carrboro (8-6)

Fike/Swansboro at Union Pines (10-6)

West Carteret/Cedar Ridge at First Flight (13-4)

J.H. Rose (9-4) at South Brunswick (9-9)

Northwood (11-8) at Voyager Academy (5-10)

Jacksonville/Terry Sanford at Croatan (11-5)

Girls’ lacrosse

CLASS 4A

WEST

Wednesday’s first round

Davie County (7-11) at South Mecklenburg (9-9)

South Iredell (7-11) at Page (8-3)

Southwest Guilford (9-10) at Myers Park (10-10)

Ardrey Kell (5-9) at R.J. Reynolds (12-5)

East Forsyth (7-10) at Reagan (13-7)

Northern Guilford (4-10) at Asheville (13-2)

Mooresville (6-10) at Lake Norman (6-7)

Grimsley (6-8) at Southeast Guilford (9-7)

First-round byes: Weddington (16-1); Cuthbertson (15-4); T.C. Roberson (12-5); Northwest Guilford (12-4); Charlotte Catholic (15-7); Hough (7-5); Marvin Ridge (13-4); West Forsyth (18-1)

EAST

Wednesday’s first round

WaKefield (10-5) at Broughton (11-8)

Athens Drive (9-9) at Apex Friendship (14-3)

Apex (7-13) at East Chapel Hill (16-2)

Panther Creek (6-10) at Middle Creek (9-7)

Hoggard (8-11) at Fuquay-Varina (14-2)

Corinth Holders (7-7) at Laney (14-2)

Heritage (7-8) at Green Hope (15-4)

Ashley (8-8) at New Hanover (12-6)

First-round byes: Holly Springs (18-1); New Bern (8-7); Wake Forest (14-1); Cardinal Gibbons (15-4); Chapel Hill (16-1); Pinecrest (13-2); Willow Spring (12-6); Topsail (18-0)

CLASS 1A-2A-3A

Saturday’s first round

WEST

North Lincoln (5-9) at Parkwood (6-11)

West Stokes (1-8) at Lake Norman Charter (10-6)

High Point Central (6-8) at Pine Lake Prep (5-6)

North Davidson (5-11) at Hickory (6-7)

First-round byes: Bishop McGuinness (15-3); Atkins (10-3); St. Stephens (6-8); Community School of Davidson (8-6)

EAST

Havelock (2-10) at Union Pines (13-0)

South Brunswick (5-12) at Seaforth (6-8)

West Brunswick (4-12) at Swansboro (14-2)

Cape Fear (1-7) at Northwood (10-7)

Carrboro (3-13) at Croatan (10-5)

Jacksonville Northside (4-12) at J.H. Rose (11-4)

Jacksonville (4-8) at Terry Sanford (4-8)

Hunt (2-8) at First Flight (13-1)

Boys’ team tennis

CLASS 4A

Wednesday’s first round

WEST

Mallard Creek (4-4) at Providence (12-0)

Northern Guilford (8-6) at Watauga (9-5)

Davie County (7-7) at Lake Norman (8-4)

South Iredell (7-4) at South Caldwell (13-5)

Southwest Guilford (8-9) at Hough (13-4)

Weddington (8-7) at Reagan (12-3)

Hopewell (11-2) at Charlotte Catholic (11-4)

R.J. Reynolds (6-8) at Ardrey Kell (15-1)

Mooresville (4-6) at T.C. Roberson (15-1)

Cox Mill (5-5) at Page (11-4)

Butler (5-5) at Northwest Guilford (14-2)

South Mecklenburg (7-8) at Myers Park (14-2)

Mount Tabor (6-6) at Marvin Ridge (8-4)

Asheville (7-5) at Grimsley (17-2)

Cuthbertson (5-6) at Hickory Ridge (10-2)

Ragsdale (6-10) at West Forsyth (14-0)

EAST

Pine Forest (2-7) at Jordan (18-0)

Ashley (12-4) at Willow Spring (14-3)

Millbrook (8-8) at South View (9-3)

Riverside (7-9) at Wakefield (11-3)

Garner (8-7) at Pinecrest (12-1)

Topsail (8-6) at Broughton (11-3)

Apex (10-7) at Chapel Hill (10-4)

Corinth Holders (7-9) at New Hanover (14-4)

Richmond Senior (6-4) at Leesville Road (14-3)

Sanderson (7-7) at Green Level (11-4)

Enloe (4-8) at D.H. Conley (9-3)

East Chapel Hill (4-11) at Hoggard (14-2)

Fuquay-Varina (9-7) at Clayton (13-2)

Middle Creek (7-7) at Cardinal Gibbons (13-4)

Jack Britt (8-4) at Panther Creek (11-4)

Wake Forest (7-8) at Green Hope (15-1)

CLASS 3A

Wednesday’s first round

WEST

Harding (0-5) at Hickory (10-1)

Ledford (8-5) at Forestview (12-4)

North Davidson (5-7) at Atkins (6-3)

Rockingham County (8-2) at Hibriten (6-7)

Fred T. Foard (4-8) at Lake Norman Charter (17-1)

Smoky Mountain (8-5) at North Lincoln (9-3)

Concord (11-8) at North Henderson (12-2)

West Rowan (7-9) at West Henderson (13-0)

Central Academy (10-6) at Central Davidson (10-0)

East Lincoln (5-8) at Northwest Cabarrus (14-2)

Jesse Carson (8-9) at North Buncombe (12-4)

Crest (7-5) at North Iredell (13-1)

Oak Grove (4-7) at Piedmont (13-3)

East Rowan (9-7) at St. Stephens (10-1)

A.C. Reynolds (8-5) at Stuart Cramer (11-2)

North Gaston (3-7) at South Point (12-0)

EAST

South Brunswick (4-11) at Southern Nash (12-0)

Northern Nash (8-4) at Harnett Central (10-4)

Triton (4-4) at Carrboro (13-4)

Swansboro (8-5) at First Flight (11-4)

Smithfield-Selma (6-10) at South Central (11-2)

Williams (7-6) at J.H. Rose (10-2)

Orange (12-6) at C.B. Aycock (14-2)

Jacksonville Northside (5-10) at Western Alamance (14-0)

Southern Alamance (4-9) at Fike (15-1)

Durham School of the Arts (11-7) at Cedar Ridge (11-3)

Hunt (5-9) at Croatan (17-0)

South Johnston (8-7) at West Brunswick (8-8)

Jacksonville (6-8) at Cape Fear (14-2)

Franklinton (9-7) at Union Pines (8-4)

West Carteret (10-2) at West Johnston (13-4)

Richlands (4-7) at Terry Sanford (9-0)

CLASS 2A

Wednesday’s first round

WEST

Maiden (7-5) at Surry Central (10-5)

Providence Grove (4-7) at Trinity (6-4)

Wheatmore (7-10) at R-S Central (8-1)

Burns (4-6) at Lincoln Charter (12-3)

East Davidson (6-8) at Mount Pleasant (8-4)

Madison (5-7) at West Davidson (9-4)

Walkertown (6-4) at Bandys (9-7)

East Burke (9-4) at Community School of Davidson (9-7)

First-round byes: North Stanly (12-1); West Stanly (11-6); C.D. Owen (10-4); West Stokes (11-3); Pine Lake Prep (10-1); East Surry (13-4); Hendersonville (8-4); Salisbury (16-1).

EAST

Northwood (6-7) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (1-6)

Roanoke Rapids (4-9) at Martin County (4-5)

St. Pauls (1-2) at East Carteret (1-10)

North Johnston (7-8) at Raleigh Charter (10-3)

Washington (4-6) at Research Triangle (9-4)

Goldsboro (8-3) at Northeastern (9-5)

First-round byes: Franklin Academy (15-1); Whiteville (10-3); John Holmes (16-2); North Lenoir (12-3); Greene Central (14-3); Seaforth (13-3); Bunn (12-3); Clinton (12-3)

CLASS 1A

Next Monday’s first round

WEST

Christ the King (5-6) at Elkin (14-1)

Polk County (4-6) at Gray Stone Day (4-7)

East Wilkes (9-7) at Uwharrie Charter (10-0)

Mountain Heritage (7-4) at Piedmont Community Charter (8-1)

Alleghany (7-7) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (13-0)

Highland Tech (11-2) at Bishop McGuinness (12-1)

Mount Airy (12-5) at South Davidson (9-5)

Starmount (6-9) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (11-1)

EAST

Triangle Math & Science (8-3), bye

Clover Garden (2-4) at Voyager Academy (3-9)

Vance Charter (0-3) at East Bladen (4-5)

West Columbus (0-8) at Chatham Central (6-6)

Eno River Academy (6-5), bye

Southern Wake Academy (0-6) at Bear Grass Charter (0-12)

North Moore (3-9) at Chatham Charter (12-6)

Rosewood (6-9), bye