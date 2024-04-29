Pairings set for NCHSAA lacrosse, dual team tennis state playoffs
It’s state playoff time for the Carolinas’ spring sports teams, and N.C. High School Athletic Association postseason play begins Wednesday in boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and in boys’ team tennis.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association begins playoffs next week in baseball, girls’ softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse, and boys’ tennis. Those pairings will be announced Sunday.
Boys’ lacrosse
CLASS 4A
WEST
Wednesday’s first round
Western Guilford (13-6) at Davie County (10-9)
Sun Valley (8-9) at Ardrey Kell (14-4)
Southeast Guilford (9-9) at East Forsyth (13-6)
Providence (5-8) at Northwest Guilford (9-10)
Page (7-13) at Weddington (9-8)
Asheville (7-8) at Mooresville (10-7)
Grimsley (8-9) at Reagan (14-6)
South Mecklenburg (10-9) at Cuthbertson (9-7)
First-round byes: Charlotte Catholic (20-0); Myers Park (11-5); R.J. Reynolds (12-3); Marvin Ridge (14-7); Northern Guilford (11-3); T.C. Roberson (9-8); Hough (14-2); Lake Norman (14-5)
EAST
Wednesday’s first round
Leesville Road (10-8) at Jordan (12-9)
Enloe (8-10) at Middle Creek (15-4)
Fuquay-Varina (11-6) at Ashley (13-3)
Hoggard (9-70) at Broughton (14-5)
Apex (8-11) at Apex Friendship (13-6)
Millbrook (12-8) at Athens Drive (14-6)
Clayton (9-7) at Holly Springs (13-5)
Wakefield (14-4) at Laney (14-4)
First-round byes: Green Level (17-2); New Bern (10-10); Willow Spring (13-4); Topsail (17-2); Heritage (16-0); Pinecrest (17-3); Chapel Hill (10-5); Cardinal Gibbons (16-5)
CLASS 1A-2A-3A
Wednesday’s first round
WEST
all teams have byes
EAST
Jacksonville Northside (5-10) at Southern Alamance (6-14)
Fike (3-13) at Swansboro (11-4)
West Carteret (3-7) at Cedar Ridge (9-10)
Jacksonville (2-11) at Terry Sanford (7-9)
Saturday’s second round
WEST
Eastern Guilford (1-11) at Community School of Davidson (17-2)
Cornerstone Charter (9-7) at Atkins (13-7)
St. Stephens (5-9) at Christ the King (11-7)
Bradford Prep (4-8) at Lake Norman Charter (10-7)
West Stokes (3-10) at Bishop McGuinness (14-4)
North Davidson (8-9) at Pine Lake Prep (12-5)
Lincoln Charter (6-9) at Hickory (10-4)
Parkwood (3-13) at North Lincoln (15-2)
EAST
Jacksonville Northside/Southern Alamance at Orange (20-1)
Western Alamance (13-5) at Seaforth (15-5)
Williams (15-8) at Carrboro (8-6)
Fike/Swansboro at Union Pines (10-6)
West Carteret/Cedar Ridge at First Flight (13-4)
J.H. Rose (9-4) at South Brunswick (9-9)
Northwood (11-8) at Voyager Academy (5-10)
Jacksonville/Terry Sanford at Croatan (11-5)
Girls’ lacrosse
CLASS 4A
WEST
Wednesday’s first round
Davie County (7-11) at South Mecklenburg (9-9)
South Iredell (7-11) at Page (8-3)
Southwest Guilford (9-10) at Myers Park (10-10)
Ardrey Kell (5-9) at R.J. Reynolds (12-5)
East Forsyth (7-10) at Reagan (13-7)
Northern Guilford (4-10) at Asheville (13-2)
Mooresville (6-10) at Lake Norman (6-7)
Grimsley (6-8) at Southeast Guilford (9-7)
First-round byes: Weddington (16-1); Cuthbertson (15-4); T.C. Roberson (12-5); Northwest Guilford (12-4); Charlotte Catholic (15-7); Hough (7-5); Marvin Ridge (13-4); West Forsyth (18-1)
EAST
Wednesday’s first round
WaKefield (10-5) at Broughton (11-8)
Athens Drive (9-9) at Apex Friendship (14-3)
Apex (7-13) at East Chapel Hill (16-2)
Panther Creek (6-10) at Middle Creek (9-7)
Hoggard (8-11) at Fuquay-Varina (14-2)
Corinth Holders (7-7) at Laney (14-2)
Heritage (7-8) at Green Hope (15-4)
Ashley (8-8) at New Hanover (12-6)
First-round byes: Holly Springs (18-1); New Bern (8-7); Wake Forest (14-1); Cardinal Gibbons (15-4); Chapel Hill (16-1); Pinecrest (13-2); Willow Spring (12-6); Topsail (18-0)
CLASS 1A-2A-3A
Saturday’s first round
WEST
North Lincoln (5-9) at Parkwood (6-11)
West Stokes (1-8) at Lake Norman Charter (10-6)
High Point Central (6-8) at Pine Lake Prep (5-6)
North Davidson (5-11) at Hickory (6-7)
First-round byes: Bishop McGuinness (15-3); Atkins (10-3); St. Stephens (6-8); Community School of Davidson (8-6)
EAST
Havelock (2-10) at Union Pines (13-0)
South Brunswick (5-12) at Seaforth (6-8)
West Brunswick (4-12) at Swansboro (14-2)
Cape Fear (1-7) at Northwood (10-7)
Carrboro (3-13) at Croatan (10-5)
Jacksonville Northside (4-12) at J.H. Rose (11-4)
Jacksonville (4-8) at Terry Sanford (4-8)
Hunt (2-8) at First Flight (13-1)
Boys’ team tennis
CLASS 4A
Wednesday’s first round
WEST
Mallard Creek (4-4) at Providence (12-0)
Northern Guilford (8-6) at Watauga (9-5)
Davie County (7-7) at Lake Norman (8-4)
South Iredell (7-4) at South Caldwell (13-5)
Southwest Guilford (8-9) at Hough (13-4)
Weddington (8-7) at Reagan (12-3)
Hopewell (11-2) at Charlotte Catholic (11-4)
R.J. Reynolds (6-8) at Ardrey Kell (15-1)
Mooresville (4-6) at T.C. Roberson (15-1)
Cox Mill (5-5) at Page (11-4)
Butler (5-5) at Northwest Guilford (14-2)
South Mecklenburg (7-8) at Myers Park (14-2)
Mount Tabor (6-6) at Marvin Ridge (8-4)
Asheville (7-5) at Grimsley (17-2)
Cuthbertson (5-6) at Hickory Ridge (10-2)
Ragsdale (6-10) at West Forsyth (14-0)
EAST
Pine Forest (2-7) at Jordan (18-0)
Ashley (12-4) at Willow Spring (14-3)
Millbrook (8-8) at South View (9-3)
Riverside (7-9) at Wakefield (11-3)
Garner (8-7) at Pinecrest (12-1)
Topsail (8-6) at Broughton (11-3)
Apex (10-7) at Chapel Hill (10-4)
Corinth Holders (7-9) at New Hanover (14-4)
Richmond Senior (6-4) at Leesville Road (14-3)
Sanderson (7-7) at Green Level (11-4)
Enloe (4-8) at D.H. Conley (9-3)
East Chapel Hill (4-11) at Hoggard (14-2)
Fuquay-Varina (9-7) at Clayton (13-2)
Middle Creek (7-7) at Cardinal Gibbons (13-4)
Jack Britt (8-4) at Panther Creek (11-4)
Wake Forest (7-8) at Green Hope (15-1)
CLASS 3A
Wednesday’s first round
WEST
Harding (0-5) at Hickory (10-1)
Ledford (8-5) at Forestview (12-4)
North Davidson (5-7) at Atkins (6-3)
Rockingham County (8-2) at Hibriten (6-7)
Fred T. Foard (4-8) at Lake Norman Charter (17-1)
Smoky Mountain (8-5) at North Lincoln (9-3)
Concord (11-8) at North Henderson (12-2)
West Rowan (7-9) at West Henderson (13-0)
Central Academy (10-6) at Central Davidson (10-0)
East Lincoln (5-8) at Northwest Cabarrus (14-2)
Jesse Carson (8-9) at North Buncombe (12-4)
Crest (7-5) at North Iredell (13-1)
Oak Grove (4-7) at Piedmont (13-3)
East Rowan (9-7) at St. Stephens (10-1)
A.C. Reynolds (8-5) at Stuart Cramer (11-2)
North Gaston (3-7) at South Point (12-0)
EAST
South Brunswick (4-11) at Southern Nash (12-0)
Northern Nash (8-4) at Harnett Central (10-4)
Triton (4-4) at Carrboro (13-4)
Swansboro (8-5) at First Flight (11-4)
Smithfield-Selma (6-10) at South Central (11-2)
Williams (7-6) at J.H. Rose (10-2)
Orange (12-6) at C.B. Aycock (14-2)
Jacksonville Northside (5-10) at Western Alamance (14-0)
Southern Alamance (4-9) at Fike (15-1)
Durham School of the Arts (11-7) at Cedar Ridge (11-3)
Hunt (5-9) at Croatan (17-0)
South Johnston (8-7) at West Brunswick (8-8)
Jacksonville (6-8) at Cape Fear (14-2)
Franklinton (9-7) at Union Pines (8-4)
West Carteret (10-2) at West Johnston (13-4)
Richlands (4-7) at Terry Sanford (9-0)
CLASS 2A
Wednesday’s first round
WEST
Maiden (7-5) at Surry Central (10-5)
Providence Grove (4-7) at Trinity (6-4)
Wheatmore (7-10) at R-S Central (8-1)
Burns (4-6) at Lincoln Charter (12-3)
East Davidson (6-8) at Mount Pleasant (8-4)
Madison (5-7) at West Davidson (9-4)
Walkertown (6-4) at Bandys (9-7)
East Burke (9-4) at Community School of Davidson (9-7)
First-round byes: North Stanly (12-1); West Stanly (11-6); C.D. Owen (10-4); West Stokes (11-3); Pine Lake Prep (10-1); East Surry (13-4); Hendersonville (8-4); Salisbury (16-1).
EAST
Northwood (6-7) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (1-6)
Roanoke Rapids (4-9) at Martin County (4-5)
St. Pauls (1-2) at East Carteret (1-10)
North Johnston (7-8) at Raleigh Charter (10-3)
Washington (4-6) at Research Triangle (9-4)
Goldsboro (8-3) at Northeastern (9-5)
First-round byes: Franklin Academy (15-1); Whiteville (10-3); John Holmes (16-2); North Lenoir (12-3); Greene Central (14-3); Seaforth (13-3); Bunn (12-3); Clinton (12-3)
CLASS 1A
Next Monday’s first round
WEST
Christ the King (5-6) at Elkin (14-1)
Polk County (4-6) at Gray Stone Day (4-7)
East Wilkes (9-7) at Uwharrie Charter (10-0)
Mountain Heritage (7-4) at Piedmont Community Charter (8-1)
Alleghany (7-7) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (13-0)
Highland Tech (11-2) at Bishop McGuinness (12-1)
Mount Airy (12-5) at South Davidson (9-5)
Starmount (6-9) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (11-1)
EAST
Triangle Math & Science (8-3), bye
Clover Garden (2-4) at Voyager Academy (3-9)
Vance Charter (0-3) at East Bladen (4-5)
West Columbus (0-8) at Chatham Central (6-6)
Eno River Academy (6-5), bye
Southern Wake Academy (0-6) at Bear Grass Charter (0-12)
North Moore (3-9) at Chatham Charter (12-6)
Rosewood (6-9), bye