Pairings and matchups for Friday fourballs at Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four

The U.S. made history on Friday morning, going 4-0 in foursomes at the Solheim Cup for the first time ever.

Now, the Americans look to extend their lead, and the Europeans look to cut the deficit in the fourball matches this afternoon.

Here are the pairings and matchups:

Rose Zhang-Meghan Khang vs. Gemma Dryburgh-Madelene Sagstrom (7:40 a.m. ET)

Lexi Thompson-Lilia Vu vs. Leona Maguire-Georgia Hall (7:55 a.m. ET)

Jennifer Kupcho-Allisen Corpuz vs. Emily Pederson-Maja Stark (8:10 a.m. ET)

Angel Yin-Ally Ewing vs. Carlota Ciganda-Linn Grant (8:25 a.m. ET)