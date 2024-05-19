Pairings announced for NAIA National Golf Championships

May 18—Tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships have been announced.

The 72nd annual event will be played at Dalton Golf and Country Club in Dalton, Ga., from May 21-24.

Cumberland has been paired to play with Ottawa University — Arizona and Southeastern (Fla.) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The group will tee off on Hole 1 starting at 8:10 a.m. CT Tuesday. On Wednesday, the teams will start on the back on Hole 10 and will go off with the afternoon group starting at 1:10 p.m.

The action will begin on Tuesday with the first wave at 6:30 a.m. on Hole 1 and first pairings off Tee 10 20 minutes later. The afternoon groups will start a 10:30 p.m. tee time and 11:40 on Hole 10.

For Wednesday's round, the groups will flip afternoon and morning time slots, as well as start on the different half of the course than their previous day. After two full rounds have been completed, the field will be cut.

Following the second round, the field will be reduced to the top 15 teams (plus ties) and six individuals who have not already made the cut with their teams (plus ties).

The 156-player field features 30 teams and six individual qualifiers.