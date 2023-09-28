Pairings announced for Friday foursomes at the 2023 Ryder Cup
ROME – The wait is almost over.
On Wednesday, at the end of the opening ceremonies of the 44th Ryder Cup, European Captain Luke Donald and U.S. Captain Zach Johnson announced their teams for tomorrow’s opening foursomes session at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
To no surprise, the American side is running out some tried and true teams, including Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will pair with his best buddy Sam Burns, who is a Ryder Cup rookie, in the opening match.
The following Americans are sitting during the opening session: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
The European side, which contains players from eight different countries, is led by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and emerging star Viktor Hovland. Rahm will try to set the tone in the first match with partner Tyrrell Hatton while McIlroy is set to team with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in the anchor match.
The following Europeans are sitting during the opening session: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre, Nicolai Hjogaard.
The U.S. won the Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits by a score of 19-9, and needs 14 points to retain the Cup. Here are the first four matches scheduled for Friday morning.