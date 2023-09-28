Pairings announced for Friday foursomes at the 2023 Ryder Cup

ROME – The wait is almost over.

On Wednesday, at the end of the opening ceremonies of the 44th Ryder Cup, European Captain Luke Donald and U.S. Captain Zach Johnson announced their teams for tomorrow’s opening foursomes session at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

To no surprise, the American side is running out some tried and true teams, including Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will pair with his best buddy Sam Burns, who is a Ryder Cup rookie, in the opening match.

The following Americans are sitting during the opening session: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The European side, which contains players from eight different countries, is led by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and emerging star Viktor Hovland. Rahm will try to set the tone in the first match with partner Tyrrell Hatton while McIlroy is set to team with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in the anchor match.

The following Europeans are sitting during the opening session: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre, Nicolai Hjogaard.

The U.S. won the Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits by a score of 19-9, and needs 14 points to retain the Cup. Here are the first four matches scheduled for Friday morning.

1:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns (USA) vs Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Team USA golfers Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns walk the 10th fairway during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

1:50 a.m. ET: Brian Harman-Max Homa (USA) vs Viktor Hovland-Ludvig Aberg (Europe)

Team USA golfer Brian Harman hits onto the fifth green alongside Max Homa during a practice day for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

2:05 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler-Collin Morikawa (USA) vs Shane Lowry-Sepp Straka (Europe)

Team USA golfers Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler walk to the 11th fairway during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

2:20 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele (USA) vs Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Rory McIlroy embraces Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe on the 18th green after finishing their practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek