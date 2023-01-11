Pairing Daron Payne with Myles Garrett would create nightmares for offensive lines

The Cleveland Browns didn’t produce much pressure on the quarterback outside of Myles Garrett, which is one reason they are searching for a new defensive coordinator. Take that a step further and the defensive tackle room was one of the league’s best. One player doesn’t remake a whole position group but signing potential free agent defensive tackle Daron Payne would have a drastic impact on the Browns.

Lining Payne up inside next to Garrett would cause absolute havoc for opposing offensive lines. It would make it difficult to double-team either player knowing whoever isn’t double-teamed will have a much easier path to the quarterback. Payne had a monster 2022 totaling 49 pressures (PFF) with 11.5 sacks and five pass breakups from his defensive tackle spot.

Simply put Payne is a game wrecker and putting him next to another game wrecker in Myles Garrett is a no-brainer. The question is will Washington even give him a chance to test free agency and will the Browns be willing to pay him big money?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire