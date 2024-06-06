Pairc Ui Chaoimh to host Republic of Ireland v France

The Euro 2025 qualifier will be the first competitive football game played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. [Getty Images]

The Republic of Ireland will play their Euro 2025 qualifier against France at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

The 45,000-capacity stadium is primarily used by Cork for gaelic games, but the Gaelic Games Association (GAA) granted the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) permission to host the qualifier there on 16 July.

The Republic of Ireland's usual home venues in Dublin - the Aviva Stadium and Tallaght Stadium - are unavailable for the game.

The pitch at the Aviva will be undergoing renovations after summer concerts, while Tallaght may be used by Shamrock Rovers if they are drawn at home for the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

France beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their opening qualifier in April [Getty Images]

The qualifier will be the first competitive football game played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and the first time the women's team have played a home fixture outside of Dublin since June 2012.

The previous football game to take place at the venue was a 2018 tribute match for former Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Miller, who died from cancer aged 36.

A Manchester United team managed by Roy Keane beat a Republic/Celtic select on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The Republic of Ireland are bottom of Group A3 having lost their opening four qualifiers.

They will face England at Carrow Road on 12 July before closing their qualifying campaign against France, who beat them 1-0 in Metz in April.