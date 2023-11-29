A pair of Wisconsin Badgers earn All-Big Ten defense honors

The Big Ten announced this season’s All-Big Ten Defense teams on Tuesday, and a pair of Wisconsin Badgers made the cut.

Ricardo Hallman, who had a breakout season in the Wisconsin secondary, earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors. Hallman finished the year with six interceptions and five passes defended, and was a leader on the Badger defense throughout the 2023 campaign.

Hunter Wohler earned the highest honor of any Badger defender, as he was named to the Big Ten Second Team. Wohler had a pair of interceptions on the year and 73 solo tackles as he was arguably the hardest hitter on the 2023 Badgers.

3️⃣ of our guys made it on the 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 + 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 🙌@nathanial_vakos | @HunterWohler | @ricardohallman6 pic.twitter.com/PY0vB58aeZ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 28, 2023

