Pair of West Coast games highlight Cowboys’ 2022 preseason schedule

Along with the 17-game slate of regular season contests, the Cowboys also learned their 2022 preseason schedule on Thursday.

These three exhibitions will give fans their first look at the team and help guide expectations as the Cowboys head into their Week 1 season opener against Tampa Bay.

Dallas starts the preseason with an Aug. 13 visit to Denver to face the Broncos at Mile High. It will be the first time quarterback Russell Wilson officially suits up in the orange and blue since leaving Seattle, though it remains to be seen if he’ll take any snaps.

Week Two of the preseason takes the Cowboys to SoFi Stadium for a date with the Chargers sometime Aug. 19-21. The Cowboys are frequent visitors to that facility; they played in the first NFL game there against the Rams in 2020 and returned to help the Chargers open their 2021 home schedule.

Cowboys' preseason schedule: Aug. 13 at Denver

Aug. 20 at LA Chargers

Aug. 26-28 vs. Seattle. The Cowboys have discussed practicing vs. the Chargers before the preseason game but nothing has been finalized at the moment. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 13, 2022

It had been previously announced that the Cowboys and Chargers were working on a plan to hold a joint practice at the Bolts’ facility in Costa Mesa.

It’s not yet known how the Cowboys’ annual camp trip to Oxnard, California might play into these first two preseason games. It’s possible they’ll use Oxnard as their home base for one or both contests out West.

The Cowboys return home for their only preseason appearance at AT&T Stadium the following weekend, Aug. 26-28. The actual date has yet to be decided, but Dallas will take on Seattle as a final tune-up for their regular season, which starts Sept. 11.

The 2022 preseason will not include the traditional intrastate meeting between the Cowboys and Texans. The Governor’s Cup has been a mainstay of the preseason docket every year since 2015, although the teams did not meet in 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey or in 2020, when the entire league’s preseason was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

