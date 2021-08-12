A pair of Washington stars make Touchdown Wire’s list of 15 2nd-year breakout players for 2021

This, we did not expect. Through three seasons at Arkansas, Curl allowed 80 catches on 142 targets for 1,154 yards, 371 yards after the catch, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 105.2. Like a lot of college defenders these days, Curl played all over the place, with considerable snaps at free safety, slot defender, box defender, and outside cornerback. He was an afterthought in the 2020 draft, waiting until the 216th overall pick in the seventh round before Washington called his name.

Curl didn’t get real reps until safety Landon Collins suffered a torn Achilles tendon in late October, and then? A different Kamren Curl showed up. All of a sudden, his snap counts doubled, his responsibilities expanded, and he was able to meet every challenge. Playing everywhere he did in college, with additional snaps as a blitzer on the defensive line, Curl allowed 43 catches on 54 targets for 408 yards, 258 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 87.3.

“He fits wherever we put him and he’s done a great job of that,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of Curl in June. “He played multiple positions last year and really had a fine year. We expect him to continue to be who he is.

“He’s bright and a good football player and makes good football decisions on the field. He communicates well with his teammates. We just want our guys to work. Put in the work and develop. Roles will be determined. Right now the focus is how we do things, where you’re expected to be and get there and play fast.”

With Collins back on the field, Washington can move Curl around to other positions, perhaps using his route anticipation abilities more in the slot.

“Whatever role they got for me, I can play it,” Curl said this summer. “Really, I just want to be on the field helping the team out. So when that comes, we’ll cross that bridge.”

Kamren Curl was a surprise to just about everyone in 2020. That will not be the case in 2021 — the word is out.