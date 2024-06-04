Pair of Warriors commit to SPSCC

Jun. 3—Rochester's Cooper Rodeheaver and Audrey Williams took the next step in their athletic careers last week, as they both signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiate golf at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.

Both Rodeheaver and Williams took time to thank their coaches, family, and teammates, and they both added how excited they are to continue their collegiate careers.

"I appreciate everything my teachers, coaches, teammates, and family have done for me at RHS," Rodeheaver said. "I'm a better person and athlete thanks to all of them."

Williams echoed a similar sentiment, saying she's "extremely excited and grateful" to take her education and golf game "to the next level."

Williams also mentioned SPSCC golf coach Russ Olsen, saying she is looking forward to having him guide her next year.