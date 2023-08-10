Pair of USC offensive linemen make Outland Trophy watch list

The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy. Two USC Trojans have been named to the list. USC offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Jarrett Kingston were selected to the 2023 Outland Trophy list.

The Outland Award recognizes 91 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conference and independents.

Sixth year senior Justin Dedich was named to the Pro Football Focus All-American Third Team and was All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. He helped the Trojan offensive line unit to be selected as a Joe Moore Award semifinalist. Per PFF, he was the No. 7 graded guard in the nation in 2022.

Jarrett Kingston, a redshirt senior transfer, looks to make an immediate impact for the Trojans. In his five-year career at Washington State (2018-22), Kingston appeared in 37 games on the offensive line with 26 starts (16 starts at left guard and 10 starts at left tackle). Last season, he was named 2022 All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention.

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will air live on ESPN in December.

