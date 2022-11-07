Pair of UNC football players earn ACC player of the week honors

It’s become a weekly tradition for a UNC football player or more to be honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference following a football game.

And this week was no different.

Following the UNC football program’s win over Virginia on Saturday, two Tar Heels were honored for their play. Drake Maye and Josh Downs were named to the ACC players of the week honors. Maye took home the quarterback of the week award while Downs was the wide receiver of the week award.

This is the fifth week that Maye has been named quarterback of the week and the second straight. Maye finished the game with 367 total yards including 293 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Downs had a career day with 15 receptions which were one short of a program record. He finished the game with 166 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Tar Heels will head on the road to face Wake Forest on Saturday night and can clinch the Coastal Division with a win.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire