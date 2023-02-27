Pair of Titans make PFF’s top 101 players of 2022 list

The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing 2022 season by nearly every possible metric. Tennessee went from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender to a pretender in the blink of an eye, as the Titans now find themselves at a real crossroads as a franchise.

Despite the obvious struggles as a team, the Titans did have a few bright spots in players who individually shined in their own ways.

Both defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and running back Derrick Henry did their best to keep the Titans afloat when everything around them was seemingly falling apart. The two of them were undoubtedly the most consistent and productive players of their respective units.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that they were the Titans’ sole representatives in Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 101 players of the 2022 season.

Simmons came in at No. 53 while Henry followed close behind at No. 57.

Here is what PFF had to say about Simmons:

Until he picked up an ankle injury midway through the season, Simmons was on a Defensive Player of the Year type of run. He still finished with 53 total pressures and 27 defensive stops, and the Titans’ defense was visibly less potent when Simmons wasn’t 100%.

PFF also gave Henry a rave review for his impressive campaign that saw him play with three different quarterbacks and no real No. 1 wide receiver.

The Tennessee offense collapsed in 2022, but Henry came back from last season’s injury showing little signs of decline. Despite one of the worst offensive lines in the game paving the way for him, Henry racked up more than 1,200 rushing yards after contact this season, breaking 69 tackles and posting yet another 300-plus-carry year.

Barring something dramatic happening, the Titans will likely be heavily reliant on the two of them again next season.

More Latest News!

Stats, highlights of former Titans from XFL Week 2 Sunday games A possible explanation for why Titans haven't cut Bud Dupree yet Titans' Monty Rice isn't lacking motivation ahead of crucial season

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire