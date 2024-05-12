A pair of Texas A&M softball players make the SEC All-Tournament Team

Texas A&M softball has a gritty team that is being molded in the image of Head Coach Trisha Ford. Even though the SEC tournament didn't turn out how they wanted the Aggies fought hard and showed that they can compete with the best the country has to offer. They lost in the Semifinals to the eventual SEC Champion Florida in a 7-3 game that the Gators pulled away late

With the conference tournament concluded the All-Tournament teams have been named. A&M saw the duo of Kennedy Powell who holds down the "hot" corner at third base and speedster Koko Wooley who plays shortstop. Below are their stat lines for the two games played in the tournament

Kennedy Powell

Batting avg - .667

OPS - 1.334

RBI - 1

Runs scored - 2

Koko Wooley

Batting avg - .429

OPS - 1.000

RBI - 3

Walk off double to send A&M to the Semifinals

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1789452864231792716

Texas A&M now waits for the NCAA Softball Selection Show that will take place on May 12 at 7 pm EST on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.

