Pair of Texans make Pro Football Focus top-15 rookies list for Week 2

The Houston Texans’ 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was deflating as the offense failed to convert third downs, going 2-13 in the process, was 0-2 in the red zone, and went four-and-out on a potential game-tying drive.

However, there were bright spots for the future of the Texans, pending they can get the offense figured out.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, the Texans had two rookies make their list of top-15 rookies for Week 2. The first was defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, who posted a 69.6 PFF grade against the Broncos.

The Texans could use all the reasons for hope they can get. Hinish getting snaps as an undrafted free agent was impressive to begin with, but it didn’t stop there for the rookie. He notched two hurries and a run stop on 26 defensive stops.

The second rookie who was outstanding in Denver was fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce.

Pierce was maximizing every opportunity he got against the Broncos. There weren’t many rushing holes, but he still picked up 69 yards on 15 attempts to go along with six broken tackles. Of his 4.6 yards per carry, 3.7 came after contact.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters Sept. 19 that he appreciated the way Pierce ran the ball against the Broncos.

“We got him more involved and that’ll continue,” said Smith. “I thought he ran hard, did some good things.”

The Texans may not be stacking wins at the moment, but if their rookies continue to impress, it means their player personnel department has been winning in the offseason, and completing the rebuild may not be that far off.

List

Texans S Jonathan Owens says defense has to find ways to finish

texans-jonathan-owens-defense-find-ways-finish

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire