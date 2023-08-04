Pair of Tennessee basketball freshmen out for Vols against Lithuania U21

FLORENCE, Italy − Guard Cameron Carr and forward Cade Phillips won't play for Tennessee basketball against the Lithuania U21 national team Friday in Florence.

The freshmen joined Zakai Zeigler on the injured list for UT's first game of its international tour in Italy. Zeigler is recovering from ACL surgery following his torn ACL on Feb,. 28 against Arkansas.

Carr and Phillips were two of the four players to sign with Tennessee in the 2023 recruiting class. They were teammates at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, last season.

Carr was the No. 41 prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5 guard was the final player to commit to UT. Phillips was the first player to commit to UT in the class. The 6-foot-9 forward was a three-star recruit.

Tennessee freshman guard Freddie Dilione and forward JP Estrella will debut against Lithuania in the first of two games. Transfer guards Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht also will make their debuts as will redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson.

The Vols play back-to-back games against Lithuania in Florence before traveling to Rome. UT will play Stella Azzurra in Rome on Monday.

All three games are streaming on FloHoops.com. A subscription to FloHoops is $29.99 for a month of access, which covers all of UT's games.

