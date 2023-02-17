Pair of teams suggested as ‘permanent rivals’ for Oklahoma Sooners in SEC

Oklahoma and Texas are moving to the SEC in tandem and the Red River Showdown will remain intact as a permanent fixture on the SEC schedule. But what should Greg Sankey and the schedule makers do with the remaining opening for Oklahoma’s “permanent rivals.”

The Sooners have several options to consider. Texas A&M, as we suggested last year, seems like the least likely of the options anymore. Though still an outside possibility, it feels like the buzz has gone to the Sooners facing Missouri on a regular basis.

The history is lengthy, with nearly 100 matchups played. As former Big 8 and Big 12 foes, it would make sense to put the Sooners and the Tigers together for an annual matchup. Even if it isn’t a “traditional rivalry,” the border matchup makes a lot of sense for the Sooners.

But it’s the third team that everyone seems to have a differing opinion on. It could be Texas A&M. There’s Big 12 history. It makes sense on the surface, but at this point, the game that makes the most sense is Arkansas. The two states share a border, and Fayetteville and Norman are closer in proximity than Austin and Norman.

But there’s another game that’s being floated by Andy Staples of The Athletic (Subscription Required) as a permanent third rival with Texas and Missouri. Oklahoma vs. Florida.

This game would certainly move the needle for the SEC and ESPN (the conference’s television partner). The buzz in Gainesville or in Norman would be electric and would make for a fantastic College Gameday atmosphere.

The yearly matchup would create a huge rivalry between the fanbases and a fun atmosphere in both college towns. And yet, it still feels like a missed opportunity to pit the Sooners and the Razorbacks together.

From a recruiting sense, it would put Oklahoma on television in a Florida market where Brent Venables and his staff want to be significant players. Of their 26 signees in the 2023 recruiting class, six come from Florida. That’s more than any state in the cycle for the Sooners. So while it may not make as much sense as regional matchups with Arkansas or Texas A&M, there’s a benefit for the Sooners.

Perhaps a bigger surprise came from USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerburg, suggesting the Sooners play Texas, Missouri, and Mississippi State.

Mississippi State is one of six Power Five schools the Sooners have never played, along with Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers and South Carolina. OU and Texas will continue to play the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl through at least 2025. – Myerburg, USA TODAY Sports

The unknown isn’t a bad idea. Giving Oklahoma and Mississippi State fans a new foundation to build a rivalry has some potential. However, that game wouldn’t move the needle much for the Sooners or on the national level, and it doesn’t put them in a part of the country that’s a recruiting priority.

It would appear that everyone is in agreement that it’s Texas and Missouri as two of the three permanent rivals for the Sooners. But what people can’t seem to agree about is who that third team is.

Again, for my money, Arkansas makes the most sense given the close proximity and the potential for a “border war” rivalry. But scheduling takes into account a lot of factors and “makes the most sense” isn’t always the highest priority.

The SEC schedule makers have their work cut out for them. But we should begin to get some answers to how the permanent opponents shake out for the Sooners really soon.

