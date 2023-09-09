Pair of Stillman Valley RBs, and Rochelle's Grant Gensler lead our Week 3 top performers

There was once again some big performances around the Rockford area in Week 3 football action, and we've got the biggest ones right here.

Here are the Rockford area's top performers from Week 3 football games:

Keaton Ramaun, Stillman Valley RB

Raumaun darted for 158 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries during Stillman Valley's 48-28 win over Lutheran on Friday. Rauman was also 1-for-2 passing, for no yards with an interception, but he also had a catch for 12 yards. He added two returns for 20 yards, and two tackles on defense.

Michael Orlando, Stillman Valley RB

Orlando also rushed for 158 yards in Stillman Valley's commanding win over Lutheran, scoring twice while getting 18 carries on the night.

Cooper Hoffman, Durand/Pecatonica QB

Hoffman continued his hot streak to start the season, as did his team the Rivermen, which poured it on against Dakota, 47-0. Hoffman had three passing TDs and two rushing TDs in the big win.

Cole Warren, Hononegah QB

Warren completed 17 of 21 passes for 203 yards and 3 TDs in Hononegah's 51-12 victory over Guilford.

Isaiah Houi, Hononegah WR, DB

Houi caught six passes for 86 yards in Hononegah's 51-12 win over Guilford. Houi also made two tackles at DB for Hononegah's dominant defense.

Messiah Tilson, Guilford RB

Tilson had 119 yards on only five carries, including a 75-yard TD run, in Guilford's 51-12 loss to Hononegah.

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North RB

Bertolino scored North's first touchdown on a 58-yard run and its last on a TD catch on fourth-and-14 in overtime in North's 35-34 loss to Boylan.

Jaden Williams, Rockford Christian QB

Williams completed 11 of his 18 pases for 199 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions during Rockford Christian's loss to Stillman Valley. He also rushed for 49 yards on eight carries.

Rochelle's offensive line

The Hubs ran 47 times for 404 yards in a 48-0 blowout of previously undefeated Johnsburg. Grant Gensler had 204 yards on 13 carries and Dylan Manning had 102 yards on 10 rushes. They had three TDs each.

Santana English, Boylan WR, DB

English caught three passes for 61 yards, including a 36-yard TD, and scored Boylan's first touchdown on a 74-yard punt return. He also played defensive back, making a tackle for loss on Belvidere North's first play in overtime in Boylan's 35-34 victory.

Harlem's defense

The Huskies not only shut out Jefferson 23-0, they scored nine of the team's 23 points with a defensive TD and a safety. Harlem now has four safeties in three games.

Owen Mulder, Forreston RB

Mulder led Forreston's rushing attack with 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Jack Christensen, North Boone QB

Christensen completed 9 of his 19 passes for 217 yards and 3 TDs, all to wideout Chris Doetch, during North Boone's dominant 55-6 win over Winnebago on Friday.

Chris Doetch, North Boone WR

Doetch was all over the place, and averaged 25.2 yards on his four receptions, three of which went for TDs during North Boone's big win.

Logan Olsen, Winnebago RB

Olsen rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries and scored Winnebago's lone TD during a rough night for his squad. Winnebago had just 24 more yards on the ground.

