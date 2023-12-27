Pair of star Georgia defenders to play in Orange Bowl

Georgia football received some good news ahead of the Orange Bowl matchup against Florida State when star defensive backs Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter announced their intentions to play against Florida State on Saturday.

Both players have NFL decisions to make, but instead of electing to opt-out — which has become the norm during bowl season — Bullard and Lassiter will play at least one more game in a Georgia uniform.

This is a testament to the culture that Kirby Smart has built in Athens. His players continue to make decisions that, on the surface, appear to be selfless attempts to represent the University of Georgia by supporting their teammates.

On the flip side, the Seminoles will be without more than 20 players that helped secure an ACC title and 13-0 season.

Kickoff against Florida State is set for 4:00 p.m. ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

