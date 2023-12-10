Pair of Sooners OL declare for 2024 NFL Draft

Along with replacing starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will head to Oregon, the Oklahoma Sooners will be trotting several new starting offensive linemen out next year as well. Saturday saw two of Oklahoma’s starters declare their intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

Tyler Guyton and Andrew Raym took to social media to express gratitude to the Oklahoma Football program before declaring their plans to forego any remaining eligibility and seek out the NFL.

For Tyler Guyton, this comes as no surprise. Guyton has been on mock drafts and prospect rankings as a consensus top 75 or 100 player all season. He was rock solid all year long and didn’t do anything to tank his stock. He should be drafted by the latest on the second day of the draft. This was Guyton’s first full year as a starter at Oklahoma since transferring from TCU. He helped hold down the right side of the Sooners’ offensive line after OU had to replace a third-round pick from last year in Wanya Morris.

Andrew Raym also plans to pursue his NFL dreams. Raym is a homegrown Sooner from Broken Arrow, Okla. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and had to follow in the footsteps of one of the best offensive linemen ever to put on crimson and cream. Creed Humphrey is an All-Pro in the NFL, so filling in his shoes at Oklahoma would always be a tough ask.

Raym was a mainstay on the offensive line for multiple seasons, and the Sooners will have to fill his spot at center as they head into the SEC. He put together some solid performances against tough interior defensive linemen in the Big 12.

Oklahoma got a commitment from Spencer Brown, a right tackle transfer from Michigan State who probably has the inside track to replacing Guyton at that spot. Things are a lot less straightforward at the center, but Troy Everett and Josh Bates are two early candidates who could take that spot.

