Pair of Sooners 2025 recruiting targets earn big jumps in ESPN 300

The Oklahoma Sooners 2025 recruiting class is off to a great start. They’re well within the top 10 in team recruiting rankings and sit No. 2 in the SEC, according to 247Sports.

In their 10 commitments, the Sooners have six blue-chip prospects but have the potential to add several more big names over the course of the recruiting cycle. Two players that the Sooners are in a great position with are five-star prospects, Jonah Williams and Ty Haywood.

And both players saw significant movement in the latest update of the ESPN 300.

Jonah Williams, S – No. 8, Prev. No. 23

Jonah Williams picked up his fifth star in the ESPN 300 and moved into the top 10. One of the best prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle has the ability to play safety or linebacker and could be a factor at cheetah if the Sooners are able to earn his commitment.

Oklahoma is the current favorite, receiving predictions from each of Rivals, 247Sports, and On3. But with a prospect of Williams’ caliber, Brandon Hall, Jay Valai, and Brent Venables have to keep their foot on the gas.

Williams was his district’s defensive player of the year and excels at baseball. His March camp performance in Houston only accentuated his on-field play and boosted him to a fifth star. A big body at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, he backed up his top-end game speed with an impressive 4.53 laser-timed 40-yard dash. Williams is an explosive player who demonstrated better-than-expected change of direction along with strong ball skills. Williams is reminiscent of former Notre Dame standout Kyle Hamilton. – Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, ESPN

Ty Haywood, OT No. 17 (Prev. No. 101)

Ty Haywood saw a big jump in the latest update of the ESPN 300 after a strong showing on the camp circuit. Out of Denton Ryan (the same school that produced Billy Bowman and Kalib Hicks), Haywood is a legit offensive tackle prospect with great size and movement skills. He’s a physical player that shows off great athleticism for the position.

He’s the third highest-ranked four-star prospect, according to ESPN and could see his stock continue to rise of the remainder of the cycle.

Haywood hasn’t shied away from opportunities to compete over the last year. He demonstrates great lower body flexibility and excellent agility. With a wingspan over 80 inches, he possesses outstanding length and uses it well. Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma and Alabama are all working to get him on campus this spring. – Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, ESPN

Like with Williams, the Sooners are considered the current leaders in Haywood’s recruitment. And, like Williams, they’ll have to continue recruiting him up to national signing day.

