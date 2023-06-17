Pair of SEC games Sooner fans should be most excited for in 2024, according to ESPN

We are just a few days past the SEC releasing the 2024 conference schedule.

This will be the Sooners’ first year in the conference and they got hit with arguably the toughest schedule they’ve faced in more than 20 years.

The Sooners will face the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and South Carolina Gamecocks at home. Oklahoma will be the home team when they play the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

They face LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Ole Miss Rebels on the road.

So, ESPN decided to list the games you should be most excited about in the new look SEC. A pair of Sooners matchups made the list and neither was against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma vs Tennessee

02 Dec 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 during the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma will play for the national championship at the Orange Bowl. Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

The first one is Oklahoma at home vs Tennessee. This game is going to have storylines. Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel obviously was the last quarterback to win a national title at Oklahoma.

He then became a coach, and his tenure as offensive coordinator ended on a sour note. He now has Tennessee playing really good football.

In just two years, Josh Heupel has Tennessee’s program nationally relevant again. The Vols’ trip to Norman has a few different storylines. Brent Venables will be in his third season as Oklahoma’s head coach, and the Sooners’ fans will be expecting a breakthrough by then similar to what Tennessee accomplished in Heupel’s second season. Moreover, Heupel will be returning to his alma mater, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Heupel has warm and fuzzy feelings about his alma mater after being fired as offensive coordinator by former coach Bob Stoops following the 2015 season. – Chris Low, ESPN

I just hope this can be a weekend where some relationships are mended and Sooner fans take some time to appreciate Heupel for what he did at OU. A pre-game tribute to Heupel’s time with the Sooners is certainly in order.

Oklahoma at Missouri

This one kind of surprised me. Outside of renewing an old Big 12 game that took place for many many years, I’m not sure why this one is so special.

Maybe I’m just too young to remember this game being anything special. I mean, I remember OU and Missouri going at it in the late 2000s for the Big 12 championship, and of course, I’ve seen the Joe Washington play from the 1970s a thousand times, but was this game anything special?

Well, to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, it is.

Hey, sue me, I grew up in Oklahoma, I live in Columbia, and I miss this game a lot. Okay, fine, the real answer is Aggies-Horns, but either way, one of the unique things about OU and Texas moving to the SEC is that it actually reignites a few matchups that either had a long history (A&M-Texas, but also Arkansas-Texas and Mizzou-Oklahoma) or a short but interesting history (OU-A&M, a.k.a. the 77-0 Bowl; Mizzou-Texas, a.k.a. the “Our bad years are better than their good years” Bowl). That is small consolation for the Big 12 schools that lost their most big-name rivals, but in realignment, we take what we can get. – Bill Connelly, ESPN

I mean, sure, I get it will be cool to play some of the old Big 12 foes, but I’m not sure I’m overall “excited” about this one. It just doesn’t do much for me.

If I ranked the eight conference opponents, Missouri might be the one I’m least excited for. Again, maybe chalk it up to me being a 90s baby.

