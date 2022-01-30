A pair of rookies escort Samaje Perine into the end zone

The visiting Cincinnati Bengals have finally reached the end zone, as they look to narrow the gap on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With halftime approaching and the home team off to a 21-3 lead, the Bengals got their first touchdown of the game thanks to this screen play from Joe Burrow to Samaje Perine:

What made this play possible, in addition to the burst and play-strength from the running back himself, is the blocking he picked up along the way. The first big block was delivered from right guard Jackson Carman. The rookie is able to lock up linebacker Willie Gay Jr., which puts Perine into the open field against Tyrann Mathieu. Perine makes the safety miss in space, putting him in position to pick up the first down.

But eying more than just a fresh set of downs, Perine takes aim for the end zone, and picks up a block from another rookie, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase:

The Cincinnati defense will need to get some stops for the Bengals to have a chance at the comeback, but getting the first touchdown, thanks to some big blocks from a pair of rookies, is a great first step.