Pair of predictions favor Oklahoma Sooners for 5-Star DL David Stone

In the final days before he’s set to make his announcement, the talk of college football recruiting is focused on David Stone. In arguably the most high-profile defensive recruitment of the last decade, the Sooners are closing in on one of the top players in the class.

For the second day in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners were predicted to land the five-star defensive line prospect. After Spartan Tailgate’s Justin Thind flipped his 247Sports crystal ball prediction to the Sooners on Wednesday, Adam Gorney and Clint Cosgrove of Rivals issued FutureCasts favoring the Sooners.

Though predictions aren’t commitments, it’s a positive sign that the Sooners remain in a good place in his recruitment.

Oklahoma’s been in need of someone with Stone’s ability to disrupt from the interior. They’ve had elite players on the edge and even good players at defensive tackle, but it’s been some time since they’ve had that truly transformative presence at defensive tackle.

In order to earn his commitment, the Oklahoma Sooners will have to hold off the Miami Hurricanes, who have made the biggest push in recent weeks.

Stone holds offers from 31 Power Five schools. His top six included Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Oregon, and Florida. While each offers a unique opportunity for the No. 6 player in the 247Sports composite, it appears his recruitment has come down to the Sooners and the Hurricanes.

We’ll find out Saturday night where Oklahoma native and IMG Academy star will be playing his college football. Stone’s set to announce his commitment at halftime of IMG Academy’s season opener.

