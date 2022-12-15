Pair of predictions have 5-star Peyton Bowen flipping to Notre Dame

Less than a week from the opening of the 2022 early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners appear to be gaining serious traction in the recruitment of five-star safety Peyton Bowen.

Bowen, who’s been committed to Notre Dame since January 1, 2022 has remained a high priority target for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners. The athletic safety has been coveted by top schools across the country, and would make a tremendous addition to the Sooners secondary.

After Rivals led the way with a pair of flip predictions a couple of weeks ago, a couple more recruiting analysts have joined them on Thursday. On3’s senior national recruiting director Gerry Hamilton and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman are predicting Peyton Bowen to flip to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Bowen is the No. 2 safety in the 247Sports composite rankings and is the No. 14 player in the nation. If he indeed flips, he’d come in just behind Jackson Arnold as the Sooners second-highest rated commit for 2023.

Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold has been relentless in his desire to continue playing with his high school teammate. And it’s looking more and more likely every day.

Flipping Bowen from Notre Dame would be a huge coup for Brent Venables and his staff. The Sooners are trying to create a defense that can compete with those of the SEC and flipping a five-star safety with coverage skills would provide another fantastic building block.

Nothing’s final until pen is put to paper, but this is very encouraging for the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire