Pair of predictions in for 3-star, 2024 Texas EDGE to Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been on a recruiting tear as the calendar winds from June toward July.

In the past week, Iowa has picked up commitments from 2024 tight ends Michael Burt and Gavin Hoffman, 2024 defensive end Devan Kennedy, 2024 wide receiver Reece Vander Zee and 2024 priority walk-on defensive back and linebacker Graham Eben.

It doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. There’s projections in for Iowa to land 2024 defensive back Jaylen Watson and a bevy of forecasts for 2024 edge rusher Joseph Anderson.

Toss Chima Chineke’s name into the ring. The class of 2024 prospect is out of Plano East in Texas. After receiving his offer from the Hawkeyes on March 25, the 6-foot-5, 230 pound edge rusher was back in Iowa City this past weekend.

Now, like those names before him, 247Sports crystal ball predictions are coming in linking Chineke to a black and gold decision. Hawkeye Insider‘s David Eickholt and Robbie Weinstein of Vandy247 both submitted crystal ball predictions today for Chineke to land with the Hawkeyes.

Those predictions join a Rivals FutureCast from Go Iowa Awesome‘s Eliot Clough on June 25 and an On3 prediction from Hawkeye Report‘s Tom Kakert on June 26.

In addition to Iowa, Chineke has offers from fellow Power 5 programs Kansas, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Houston, and Oregon State per 247Sports. He also holds offers from Memphis, Texas State and Tulsa.

247Sports rates Chineke as a three-star talent, as the nation’s No. 30 EDGE and as the No. 72 player from Texas. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Chineke as a three-star recruit, as the No. 51 EDGE and as the No. 95 player from Texas. Rivals also regards Chineke as a three-star prospect.

Per MaxPreps, Chineke finished the 2022 season with 31 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and 1.5 tackles for loss last season with Plano East.

Here’s a look at Chineke’s junior season Hudl tape with Plano East. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

Chima Chineke's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 72 30 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 70 31 247 Composite 3 594 101 37

Vitals

Hometown Plano, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-5 Weight 230 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on March 25

Visited on June 23

Offers

Iowa

Kansas

Oklahoma State

Vanderbilt

Texas Tech

Houston

Oregon State

Memphis

Texas State

Tulsa

Twitter

