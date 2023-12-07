Pair from Petoskey's junior class earn AP football all-state second team

LANSING — After a collection of Petoskey juniors saw action at the varsity football level as sophomores, the feeling entering the 2023 season was that some would be ready to take off this season.

And, they did.

On both sides of the ball, the class of 2024 stood out for the Northmen football team and on Thursday a pair were honored with Division 3-4 Associated Press All-State from a panel of statewide sports writers.

Petoskey junior wideout Seth Marek and junior defensive back Haden Janes were both recognized on the second team from the AP.

Both were also previously honored with all-region honors from the coaches association as well.

Petoskey junior wideout Seth Marek already owns every single receiving record within the program, now many are taking notice, including AP All-State voters.

Marek finished his junior year with 859 yards receiving on 45 catches, while adding 13 touchdowns to his count. He owns every PHS receiving record and is the first to eclipse 1,000 yards for a career.

For Janes, a move from cornerback as a sophomore to safety this season paid off in the form of 67 tackles, three for a loss, six interceptions and eight pass deflections.

He sits just a handful of interceptions shy of the career mark at PHS with a season left to break it.

Petoskey's Haden Janes found a way to get his hands on the ball quite often on the defensive side and AP All-State voters awarded him with the proper honors.

Also out of Northern Michigan, Gaylord’s Brady Pretzlaff was named a first team linebacker in his final season with the Blue Devils, while Gaylord’s Connor Byram earned first team kicker honors after making 10 field goals this season.

Gaylord head coach D.J. Szymoniak was also recognized as an honorable mention coach of the year.

Sault Ste. Marie defensive end Callen Campbell also earned honors as a second team defensive lineman and Marquette’s Dasan Smith earned first team honors as a defensive lineman.

More: Large group of Petoskey players earn All-Big North football honors

More: Pair of Charlevoix football standouts earn AP All-State honors

More: Area football standouts earn MHSFCA All-Region; Charlevoix, EJ defenders earn All-State

DIVISION 3-4

Player of the Year: Ty Hudkins, Ada Forest Hills Central

Coach of the Year: Rod Oden, Harper Woods

ALL-STATE 1st Team

Quarterbacks

Carson Vis, Grand Rapids South Christian, Jr.

Cason Marswell, Mason, Jr.

Running Backs

Nakai Amachree, Haslett, Sr.

JT Hartman, Ada Forest Hills Central, Sr.

Tyson Hill, Chelsea, Sr.

Gavin Noonan, Walled Lake Western, Sr.

Receivers

Ty Hudkins, Forest Hills Central, Sr.

Jake Vermaas, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.

Donovan Guerrant, Harper Woods, Fr.

Nick Marsh, River Rouge, Sr.

Ethan Abberger, Holland Christian, Sr.

Offensive Linemen

Gabe VanSickle, Coopersville, Sr.

Andrew Dennis, Mount Pleasant, Sr.

Darrin Strey, Paw Paw, Sr.

Joey Wing, Forest Hills Central, Sr.

Kicker

Collin Winters, Mason, Jr.

Defensive Linemen

Dasan Smith, Marquette, Sr.

Kaleb Parrish, Mason, Sr.

Cam VanSolkema, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.

Garrie Mann, Richland Gull Lake, Sr.

Linebackers

Brady Pretzlaff, Gaylord, Sr.

Willie Powell, Harper Woods, Sr.

Landon Heavy, Parma Western, Sr.

Kaden McCullough, Allendale, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Jacob Oden, Harper Woods, Sr.

Trey Sloothaak, Zeeland West, Jr.

Connor Kazamer, Portland, Sr.

Marcello Vitti, Dearborn Divine Child, Soph.

Specialist

Ty Fournier, Freeland, Sr.

Connor Byram, Gaylord, Jr.

Coach

Rod Oden, Harper Woods

SECOND TEAM

Quarterbacks

Gavin Espinoza, Croswell-Lexington, Sr.

Eli Boyce, Holland Christian, Sr.

Logan Borodychuk, Mount Pleasant, Sr.

Kyle Strattan, Whitell, Sr.

Running Backs

AJ Bryan, Tecumseh

AJ Martel, Mason, Sr.

Caden Thelen, Portland, Sr.

Ben Boehm, Hamilton, Sr.

Bronson Carpenter, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Sr.

Receivers

Drew Hickmott, Ortonville-Brandon, Sr.

Trannon Aylor, Whitehall, Sr.

Tony Simmons, Holly, Sr.

Seth Marek, Petoskey, Jr.

Offensive Linemen

Ricky Johnson, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Jr.

Rusty Klaer, St. Joseph, Jr.

Zach DeLeeuw, Freeland, Sr.

Liam Vaughan, Walled Lake Western, Jr.

Defensive Linemen

Justice Dungey, Lansing Waverly, Sr.

Callen Campbell, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Kadin Waller, Whitehall, Sr.

Sam Talaga, Freeland, Sr.

Linebackers

Jack Mills, Carleton-Airport, Sr.

Marvell Eggleston, Detroit King, Sr.

Ryder Gravenhof, Holland Christian, Sr.

Easton Phipps, Goodrich, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Haden Janes, Petoskey, Jr.

Dominic Hernandez, Paw Paw, Sr.

Troy Temple, Walled Lake Western, Jr.

Ja’Hion Bond, Fenton, Sr.

Specialist

Daniel Rucker, River Rouge, Sr.

Coach

Scot Shaw, Niles

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks

Darryl Flemister, Detroit King

Running Backs

Paul Hess, Niles, Jr.

Gabriel Groppi, Croswell-Lexington Sr.

Offensive Linemen

Joey Ramsey, Croswell-Lexington, Sr.

James Messer, Parma Western, Sr.

Joey Pietrosante, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr.

Defensive Linemen

Ben Sennabaum, Goodrich, Jr.

Linebackers

Sam Rucker, Niles, Jr.

Derek Badgley, Mason, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Tyler Baker, Mason, Sr.

Gage Jones, Ludington, Sr.

Specialist

Jahi Wood, Lansing Waverly, Sr.

Isaiah Adams, Battle Creek Pennfield, Sr.

Coach

Tim Rogers, Ada Forest Hills Central

Gary Houghton, Mason

D.J. Szymoniak, Gaylord

Wendell Jefferson, Pontiac

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey standouts recognized with second team all-state honors