Pair from Petoskey's junior class earn AP football all-state second team
LANSING — After a collection of Petoskey juniors saw action at the varsity football level as sophomores, the feeling entering the 2023 season was that some would be ready to take off this season.
And, they did.
On both sides of the ball, the class of 2024 stood out for the Northmen football team and on Thursday a pair were honored with Division 3-4 Associated Press All-State from a panel of statewide sports writers.
Petoskey junior wideout Seth Marek and junior defensive back Haden Janes were both recognized on the second team from the AP.
Both were also previously honored with all-region honors from the coaches association as well.
Marek finished his junior year with 859 yards receiving on 45 catches, while adding 13 touchdowns to his count. He owns every PHS receiving record and is the first to eclipse 1,000 yards for a career.
For Janes, a move from cornerback as a sophomore to safety this season paid off in the form of 67 tackles, three for a loss, six interceptions and eight pass deflections.
He sits just a handful of interceptions shy of the career mark at PHS with a season left to break it.
Also out of Northern Michigan, Gaylord’s Brady Pretzlaff was named a first team linebacker in his final season with the Blue Devils, while Gaylord’s Connor Byram earned first team kicker honors after making 10 field goals this season.
Gaylord head coach D.J. Szymoniak was also recognized as an honorable mention coach of the year.
Sault Ste. Marie defensive end Callen Campbell also earned honors as a second team defensive lineman and Marquette’s Dasan Smith earned first team honors as a defensive lineman.
More: Large group of Petoskey players earn All-Big North football honors
More: Pair of Charlevoix football standouts earn AP All-State honors
More: Area football standouts earn MHSFCA All-Region; Charlevoix, EJ defenders earn All-State
DIVISION 3-4
Player of the Year: Ty Hudkins, Ada Forest Hills Central
Coach of the Year: Rod Oden, Harper Woods
ALL-STATE 1st Team
Quarterbacks
Carson Vis, Grand Rapids South Christian, Jr.
Cason Marswell, Mason, Jr.
Running Backs
Nakai Amachree, Haslett, Sr.
JT Hartman, Ada Forest Hills Central, Sr.
Tyson Hill, Chelsea, Sr.
Gavin Noonan, Walled Lake Western, Sr.
Receivers
Ty Hudkins, Forest Hills Central, Sr.
Jake Vermaas, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.
Donovan Guerrant, Harper Woods, Fr.
Nick Marsh, River Rouge, Sr.
Ethan Abberger, Holland Christian, Sr.
Offensive Linemen
Gabe VanSickle, Coopersville, Sr.
Andrew Dennis, Mount Pleasant, Sr.
Darrin Strey, Paw Paw, Sr.
Joey Wing, Forest Hills Central, Sr.
Kicker
Collin Winters, Mason, Jr.
Defensive Linemen
Dasan Smith, Marquette, Sr.
Kaleb Parrish, Mason, Sr.
Cam VanSolkema, Grand Rapids South Christian, Sr.
Garrie Mann, Richland Gull Lake, Sr.
Linebackers
Brady Pretzlaff, Gaylord, Sr.
Willie Powell, Harper Woods, Sr.
Landon Heavy, Parma Western, Sr.
Kaden McCullough, Allendale, Sr.
Defensive Backs
Jacob Oden, Harper Woods, Sr.
Trey Sloothaak, Zeeland West, Jr.
Connor Kazamer, Portland, Sr.
Marcello Vitti, Dearborn Divine Child, Soph.
Specialist
Ty Fournier, Freeland, Sr.
Connor Byram, Gaylord, Jr.
Coach
Rod Oden, Harper Woods
SECOND TEAM
Quarterbacks
Gavin Espinoza, Croswell-Lexington, Sr.
Eli Boyce, Holland Christian, Sr.
Logan Borodychuk, Mount Pleasant, Sr.
Kyle Strattan, Whitell, Sr.
Running Backs
AJ Bryan, Tecumseh
AJ Martel, Mason, Sr.
Caden Thelen, Portland, Sr.
Ben Boehm, Hamilton, Sr.
Bronson Carpenter, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Sr.
Receivers
Drew Hickmott, Ortonville-Brandon, Sr.
Trannon Aylor, Whitehall, Sr.
Tony Simmons, Holly, Sr.
Seth Marek, Petoskey, Jr.
Offensive Linemen
Ricky Johnson, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Jr.
Rusty Klaer, St. Joseph, Jr.
Zach DeLeeuw, Freeland, Sr.
Liam Vaughan, Walled Lake Western, Jr.
Defensive Linemen
Justice Dungey, Lansing Waverly, Sr.
Callen Campbell, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.
Kadin Waller, Whitehall, Sr.
Sam Talaga, Freeland, Sr.
Linebackers
Jack Mills, Carleton-Airport, Sr.
Marvell Eggleston, Detroit King, Sr.
Ryder Gravenhof, Holland Christian, Sr.
Easton Phipps, Goodrich, Sr.
Defensive Backs
Haden Janes, Petoskey, Jr.
Dominic Hernandez, Paw Paw, Sr.
Troy Temple, Walled Lake Western, Jr.
Ja’Hion Bond, Fenton, Sr.
Specialist
Daniel Rucker, River Rouge, Sr.
Coach
Scot Shaw, Niles
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks
Darryl Flemister, Detroit King
Running Backs
Paul Hess, Niles, Jr.
Gabriel Groppi, Croswell-Lexington Sr.
Offensive Linemen
Joey Ramsey, Croswell-Lexington, Sr.
James Messer, Parma Western, Sr.
Joey Pietrosante, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr.
Defensive Linemen
Ben Sennabaum, Goodrich, Jr.
Linebackers
Sam Rucker, Niles, Jr.
Derek Badgley, Mason, Sr.
Defensive Backs
Tyler Baker, Mason, Sr.
Gage Jones, Ludington, Sr.
Specialist
Jahi Wood, Lansing Waverly, Sr.
Isaiah Adams, Battle Creek Pennfield, Sr.
Coach
Tim Rogers, Ada Forest Hills Central
Gary Houghton, Mason
D.J. Szymoniak, Gaylord
Wendell Jefferson, Pontiac
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Petoskey standouts recognized with second team all-state honors