Pair of Penn State offensive linemen included on watch list for Outland Trophy

The quality of offensive linemen coming through Happy Valley continues to be on the rise, and the 2021 season could be one of the best yet under head coach James Franklin. On Monday, two pieces of the Penn State offensive line were named on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and center Mike Miranda were among those named on the watch list for the Outland Trophy by the Football Writers Association of America. The Outland Trophy can go to an offensive or defensive lineman. The only qualification is playing an interior line position primarily.

Penn State has one Outland Trophy winner in the long history of the award. Mike Reid received the award in 1969 for his success on the defensive line. The Outland Trophy has been awarded annually since 1946.

Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy for the 2020 season, giving Alabama six all-time Outland Trophy winners. Alabama has had three of the last five Outland Trophy winners. Nebraska has nine all-time Outland Trophy winners to lead the nation.

