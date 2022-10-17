Pair of Packers stars shine brightly during dark day against Jets

Despite a dismal performance overall, a pair of star players for the Green Bay did shine brightly during Sunday’s 27-10 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and left tackle David Bakhtiari both looked like All-Pros again.

Alexander, wearing gold gloves on his hands and gold long sleeves under his throwback uniform, was the best-looking player on the field and arguably the best player overall for the Packers. He shadowed stud rookie receiver Garrett Wilson in coverage for much of the afternoon and produced three pass breakups, including two on third down that ended drives.

With Alexander in coverage, Wilson didn’t catch a single pass on four targets from quarterback Zach Wilson.

Bakhtiari, making his fourth consecutive start, played the first 69 snaps of the contest before exiting on the final drive with the game already decided.

Save for one mix-up with Jon Runyan on a looping stunt, he was excellent at left tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari played 49 pass-blocking snaps and gave up just one total pressure.

The truly encouraging part of the performance: Bakhtiari faced edge rusher Carl Lawson on 38 pass-rushing snaps and gave up just the single hurry.

Cornerback and left tackle are premium positions in pro football. Will Alexander keep following around (and shutting down) No. 1 receivers for Joe Barry? Can Bakhtiari continue getting stronger and eventually settle into consistent elite-level play protecting the blindside?

The Packers needed a lot more star power on Sunday against the Jets, particularly from the difference-makers on offense, but the play of Alexander and Bakhtiari – especially after not having them for most of last season – has to be seen as encouraging.

