Pair of Oregon Ducks get selected in latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

We are past the point of the offseason where the NFL Draft and projecting who the top selections will be for the next year, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t some content when it comes to looking at the 2025 draft class.

For the Oregon Ducks, there is hope that they can continue their streak of first-round draft picks that is now sitting at five years straight after Bo Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 12 back in April.

So who will be the player to continue that streak in 2025? Well, according to USA TODAY’s Draft Wire, two Oregon players should expect to hear their names called on Draft Day.

Jabbar Muhammad and Evan Stewart.

The pair of transfers have yet to play a regular season game in Eugene, but based on what we’ve seen from them at their previous stops, plus what they were able to do in the annual Spring Game earlier this offseason were impressive.

Here’s what writer Doug Farrar had to say about Muhammad, who he has going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 26:

If more change is required in 2025, Oregon’s Jabbar Muhammad might be an ideal Fangio defender. The former Washington star allowed 42 catches on 82 targets last season for two touchdowns, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 60.6. Interestingly, Muhammad played far more reps outside than in the slot at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, and he looked dominant more often than not. Fangio prizes positional versatility in his defensive backs, and he’s not necessarily programmed to put a player in a specific spot based on his size.

Not long after, Farrar has Stewart going to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32 in the draft. Here’s what he had to say about Stewart:

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in the last five years with a receiver group that was problematic at best. The additions of Marquise Brown in free agency and Xavier Worthy in the draft were designed to point Andy Reid’s team in the direction of the near-impossible three-peat, but what the team still lacks is that consistent intermediate receiver with the knack for exploiting voids in coverage. When Evan Stewart was chopping it up at Texas A&M, he had those skills strongly on display, and that should continue now that he’s with Oregon. In 2023, Stewart caught 38 passes on 59 targets for 514 yards and four touchdowns despite a leg injury that cost him multiple games, and had him saying some things about his care once he decided to hit the transfer portal.

Should both of these players find their way into the first round of next year’s draft, it must mean that the Ducks had a pretty successful season with this pair of transfers leading the way.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire