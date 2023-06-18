Pair of Oklahoma DT among PFF’s top returning interior defensive linemen in the Big 12

If there’s a lingering question remaining from spring ball, it’s how good are the Oklahoma Sooners long the defensive interior. As a team, the Sooners weren’t very good against the run in 2022 and that starts with their defensive tackles.

As the Sooners look to improve their defense heading into 2023, they’ve got some building blocks to work with up front. According to Pro Football Focus, Davon Sears and Jordan Kelley are among the top 10 highest-graded returning defensive tackles in the Big 12.

Highest graded returning Big 12 Defensive Tackles💪 pic.twitter.com/VWRJ51wUTS — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 17, 2023

Sears spent last year with Texas State and was sought after by the likes of Tennessee and Penn State before deciding on the Sooners. A solid rotational player with the Bobcats, Sears recorded eight tackles and seven stops while playing 355 snaps.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kelley was really good for the Oklahoma Sooners. He earned the second-highest pass rush grade behind only DaShaun White and the second highest run defense grade behind Jeffery Johnson in 399 snaps. With Johnson and fellow defensive tackle Jalen Redmond off to the NFL, Kelley has an opportunity to start and be a significant part of the Oklahoma Sooners defense in 2023.

Defensive tackle has a lot to prove for the Sooners. However, it’s a group with a lot of experience and a lot of potential. The Oklahoma Sooners have a lot depth with guys like Sears, Kelley, Isaiah Coe, Gracen Halton, Jonah Laulu, and recent additions Da’Jon Terry and Phillip Paea.

Of all the position groups that will play the biggest key in Oklahoma’s defensive success in 2023, defensive tackle stands at the top. With a pair of highly-graded players in Kelly and Sears lining up for the Sooners this season, the defense has a good opportunity to be better.

More Football!

Top 5 transfers Oklahoma Sooners will face in 2023 Oklahoma Sooners receive key recruiting predictions Oklahoma Sooners all-time record vs. SEC opponents on 2024 SEC schedule Pair of SEC games Sooner fans should be most excited for in 2024, according to ESPN Oklahoma offers 2025 three-star offensive lineman Austin Pay

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire