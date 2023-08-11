Pair of Ohio State linebackers make Butkus preseason watch list

One of the most prestigious college football awards is the Butkus Award, presented annually to the best linebacker in the country. Ohio State has had two players honored by the Downtown Athletic Club of Orlando since the award’s inception in 1985, and it has a chance at adding to that in 2023.

Andy Katzenmoyer won the Butkus in 1997, and then James Laurinaitis added the award to his very full trophy case for his exploits on the field in 2007.

This year, Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers will be looking to make it a third Buckeye after they both appeared on the Butkus preseason watch list on Thursday.

We’ll continue to keep you up to speed on the Buckeyes that make all of the preseason college football award watch lists as they are made available.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire