Pair of offensive linemen in 'open competition' for Auburn football ahead of Ole Miss

AUBURN — Auburn football got blown out at LSU, but it gave coach Hugh Freeze an opportunity to get some backups on the field.

Junior offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat saw work at right tackle in relief for starter Izavion "Too Tall" Miller. Muskrat received 26 snaps and Miller played 39, per Pro Football Focus.

Muskrat, who transferred to Auburn from Tulsa this offseason, played well enough to give Freeze something to think about.

"He played really well," Freeze said on the SEC coaches teleconference Tuesday. "Finished the game well. I will say they had some backups in towards the end of the game, and sometimes that makes a difference. I thought he played really well and moved very well.

"This week (we've been) kind of having an open competition there (between) he and Too Tall. We'll need both of them, obviously, in this game. They'll both see time (against Ole Miss)."

Freeze added of Muskrat: "He's getting reps. Probably too many in practice right now at different spots."

Freeze was also asked about the health of Auburn's offensive line. He said there were two players who aren't participating in any "good-on-good" drills because of injuries, though they're trying to get healthy enough to play versus the Rebels on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

"That's hard for everybody," Freeze said of the unit's attrition. "I'm sure everybody's got some of that going on. We're thin at a lot of places and I think it is affecting the way we practice some, and I think that shows up some on Saturdays, unfortunately. I'm not sure what the answer is."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

