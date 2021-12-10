Pair of Notre Dame stars forego Fiesta Bowl and enter NFL draft

Two of the most exciting players in the last quarter century of Notre Dame football have officially played their final downs for the Fighting Irish. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise but Friday saw both Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams officially opt-out of playing in the Fiesta Bowl and declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

Some fans may get upset about it and sure that’s your right. If it’s not the College Football Playoff however, I have no problem whatsoever with a pair of guys who likely aren’t going to gain much by playing in what is essentially an exhibition game to close the 2021 season.

We all remember what happened to Jaylon Smith in the Fiesta Bowl and lord knows nobody wants to see that happen to anyone.

Next: See Hamilton and Williams statements…

Kyle Hamilton exits Notre Dame after being as talented of defender that I can ever remember wearing the blue and gold. His size and athleticism coupled with football instincts that simply can’t be taught make him one-of-a-kind and tell you why he’s seen by many as a possible top-five pick in the spring.

Thank you Notre Dame 💚 pic.twitter.com/IGvH9GzLbO — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) December 10, 2021

Kyren Williams departs after his second consecutive 1,000 rushing yard season which puts him in rare company at Notre Dame. I can’t stand being hyperbolic but you can’t show me as talented of Notre Dame running back than Williams since at least Julius Jones.

Glory to the Lord!🙏🏽 DREAM BIG… pic.twitter.com/I28TdSubOV — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) December 10, 2021

All the best to two of the very best to have worn the gold helmet. Thanks for the incredible memories and here’s to what are hopefully a pair of very long and successful NFL careers!

Related:

Watch – the top 10 plays of the 2021 Notre Dame football season