A pair of newcomers make CFN’s all-transfer first team

The Alabama Crimson Tide knows there is more than one way to skin a cat. Head coach Nick Saban signed the No. 2 rated recruiting class in the 2022 class as well as loaded up in the transfer portal.

Knowing the team needed to address a few positions immediately, the Tide add three players through the portal. According to Rich Cirmieniello of College Football News, two Alabama newcomers were among the all-transfer first team.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

It is no small task for the former Yellow Jackets running back. Gibbs will replace the outgoing Brian Robinson Jr, who racked up 1,343 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2021. He added two more receiving touchdowns to his total as well.

The redshirt sophomore from Georgia Tech averaged 5.2 yards per attempt last season. Gibbs rushed for 746 yards with six total touchdowns. He should have plenty of opportunities in this offense with so much focus being placed on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

What CFN Says…

(via Georgia Tech) – Bryce Young’s newest weapon is an explosive all-around playmaker and an elite option in the passing game.

Next, a key defender

Eli Ricks, Cornerback

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Eli Ricks was one half of arguably the best cornerback duo at LSU with Derek Stingley Jr. It never lived up to the hype in 2021 as both players dealt with season-ending injuries. Heading into 2022, Ricks should be among the best cornerbacks in the SEC.

The former freshman All-American will be a key player on the backend for the Tide’s defense. Should he return to his freshman form, Ricks could be in contention for the Jim Thorpe Award as he looks to increase his draft stock ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

What CFN Says…

(via LSU) – Former blue-chip recruit and Freshman All-American could be the first cornerback chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Next, a look at the second-team selections

Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

After winning the CFP National Championship with the Georgia Bulldogs, Burton heads to the SEC West with the Crimson Tide. He will look to be the premier pass catcher for the Alabama offense. They lost their top two receivers in John Metchie III and Jameson Williams to the NFL draft.

Last season with UGA, Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns. His career totals in Athens were 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. Given his new role in Tuscaloosa, Burton could eclipse those numbers in his first season with Young throwing his way.

Former Alabama players on the list

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jahleel Billingsley, Texas (First-Team)

Drew Sanders, Arkansas (Second-Team)

