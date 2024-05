May 24—Tahlequah Tigers catcher Chance Pair was named to the All-Stat team making history for THS.

After a strong senior season that saw him named District Player of the Year and Three Rivers Conference All-Star, Pair is the 10th player in Tigers' history to earn a spot on the All-State team.

The POY was key in the Tigers making their first State Semifinal in 30 seasons. THS picked up a win over the Noble Bears in the first round of the State Tournament.