Pair of MSU Football games moved to Friday night for this season

At least a pair of Michigan State football games will be played on Friday night this upcoming season.

The Spartans announced on Wednesday that their road matchup at Oregon will be played on Friday, October 4 and their home matchup vs. Purdue will be on Friday, November 22. Both games were originally scheduled to be played on Saturday of that week.

Both games will be televised nationally on FOX.

Click here to see the complete updated Michigan State schedule for next season.

schedule update just dropped 👀 pic.twitter.com/bVDEmWca2Q — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire