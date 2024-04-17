Pair of Michael Jordan game-worn kicks from 1996 NBA Finals Game 5 sells for nearly half-million

It probably should not surprise that sneakers won in games by the man behind Nike’s Jordan Brand go for a lot of money at auction. But once again, a pair of game-worn kicks that Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan just returned a boatload of cash, per recent reporting from Cllct Media’s Darren Rovell.

A pair of sneakers worn in Game 5 of the Bulls’ 1996 NBA Finals series vs. the Seattle SuperSonics has been reportedly auctioned off by Sotheby’s for a mere $482,600. The phenomena of His Airness’ game-worn kicks getting sold for huge sums is almost so regular as to stop being newsworthy at this point.

Culminating in the sale of a package of game-worn Jordan sneakers that sold for a whopping $8 million, it seems that MJ’s old kicks are seen as an increasingly sound investment.

But then, when it was your transcendent skill on the court and business acumen off it that built the Jordan Brand into what it is today, that his shoes are so valued by collectors and fans alike makes sense.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire