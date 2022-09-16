Pair of major non-conference matchups highlight Week 3 in college football

The Week 3 slate in college football would appear to offer few opportunities for major surprises, with most of the top teams playing as heavy favorites. Look a little farther down the rankings, though, and a number of intriguing matchups present themselves.

Saturday’s schedule features a pair of Top 25 clashes as well as several Power Five intra-conference encounters with high entertainment potential. And, as always, this sport’s capacity to provide unexpected results should never be discounted, so keep the remote close.

We’ve identified seven games that should generate the most interest. Here they are, in order of what we think will be the most watchable.

No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Texas A&M

Time/TV: Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Why watch: On the surface, this contest might have lost some of its luster following A&M’s slip-up against known giant killer Appalachian State. In reality, that result might serve to increase the intensity as the Aggies, with a nasty SEC slate looming, desperately look to avoid a second successive loss. For the Hurricanes, it’s still a chance to pick up a resume-boosting triumph before embarking on their ACC journey. Aggies RB Devon Achane showed how dangerous he can be with the ball in space with his electrifying kickoff return, but he needs to have more such opportunities with the offense on the field.

Why it could disappoint: If QB Haynes King again struggles to move the ball, the friendly environs of Kyle Field could turn considerably less so. Conversely, QB Tyler Van Dyke and the rest of the Hurricanes’ offense were a bit slow out of the gate last week against Southern Mississippi, a scenario they’d be advised not to repeat.

No. 14 Brigham Young at No. 24 Oregon

Time/TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Why watch: With a huge victory against Baylor in hand, the Cougars seek to take down a second consecutive power-conference opponent. The Ducks took out their frustrations from the Georgia game on Eastern Washington last week but now want to show they are Top 25-worthy. With the BYU receiving corps depleted and uncertain for Saturday, freshman Chase Roberts has emerged as a key weapon for QB Jaren Hall. Oregon QB Bo Nix had some needed success last week in friendly environs to help shake off the rough trip to Atlanta.

Why it could disappoint: It probably won’t, but an early hole could snowball into a crisis of confidence for Oregon. But it’s also a quick turnaround for the Cougars after working overtime to get by Baylor. A fast start by the Ducks could have BYU tapping the reserve tank by the fourth quarter.

Brigham Young wide receiver Chase Roberts (27) catches a pass for a touchdown against Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson (11) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

No. 23 Penn State at Auburn

Time/TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Why watch: This could be a yardstick game for both programs as they renew acquaintances from a year ago, though the Nittany Lions weren’t really able to build on last year’s victory over the Tigers in State College. This Penn State squad, however, has already delivered a hard-fought win on the road at Purdue, with veteran QB Sean Clifford able to shake off a terrible interception with a game-winning drive. Auburn should be equally prepared after being pushed at home by San Jose State last week, but QB T.J. Finley has been unexceptional.

Why it could disappoint: The atmosphere might not be as electric as it would if this were a night game, but there should still be plenty of noise in Jordan-Hare. Things could get a bit more staid if this becomes a punting contest, a likely possibility if the ground defenses take over.

No. 9 Michigan State at Washington

Time/TV: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Why watch: The Spartans face the last and likely toughest of their non-league tests before jumping into Big Ten play, while the Huskies seek a breakthrough performance under first-year head man Kalen DeBoer. The new Washington staff made the most of the team’s pair of tune-up contests as Indiana transfer QB Michael Penix settled in. Michigan State’s opening contests have also been largely drama free as incumbent QB Payton Thorne has gotten plenty of help from RBs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard.

Why it could disappoint: It’s hard to know what to expect from both defenses, who could be facing adversity for the first time. A blowout scenario would seem to favor the more accomplished Spartans, but if the Huskies prove to be capable on that side of the ball as well, we could be in for a low-scoring slog.

Texas Tech at No. 12 North Carolina State

Time/TV: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Why watch: This is a somewhat under-the-radar meeting of unbeaten teams, both of whom would like to bank a quality victory with stiff conference challenges ahead. The Red Raiders needed a few breaks to escape Houston in overtime last week, but QB Donovan Smith made the needed plays. The Wolfpack offense has yet to get all cylinders firing in 2022, but QB Devin Leary and WR Thayer Thomas are still capable of striking at any time.

Why it could disappoint: It shouldn’t, as both teams are capable of playing up or down to the level of their opponents. Wolfpack fans with high hopes would rather not see this contest come down to a few plays in the fourth quarter, but recent history suggests it will do just that.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Why watch: In terms of the overall story arc of the season, this contest figures to be a mere blip. While it is a renewal of acquaintances between old Big Eight and Big 12 foes, the programs find themselves in very different places. Still, the historic nature of the rivalry and soap-opera aspect of the game’s storylines should attract some curiosity viewers. Indeed, the actual football could provide some drama as well. Many of Nebraska’s games are close, including last year’s encounter with the Sooners. The problem is, the Cornhuskers rarely find ways to win such contests, the biggest reason they will be led by interim coach Mickey Joseph this week. Nebraska QB Casey Thompson, son of former OU great Charles Thompson, will take on his dad’s alma mater wearing a different uniform this time after transferring in from Texas.

Why it could disappoint: Nebraska’s biggest issues, however, are on defense. After being run over by Georgia Southern last week, Sooners’ RBs Eric Gray and Marcus Major could both have big days.

No. 2 Georgia at South Carolina

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

Why watch: The Bulldogs play their first true road contest of the campaign, which also happens to be their SEC opener. South Carolina made considerable progress in 2021 but still seeks a signature win for the current season. Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler managed a few big plays last week at Arkansas but was in comeback mode for most of the game. That could be the case again if Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, now firmly in command of his offense, continues his hot start.

Why it could disappoint: Yeah, you’ve seen that Georgia defense? The Bulldogs have surrendered just one lone field goal through two games. The Gamecocks will probably find the end zone at least once, but one could easily see this one getting away quickly.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas A&M-Miami, BYU-Oregon top college football's best Week 3 games