Pair of LSU Tigers combine on 70-yard TD pass for Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase schooled the SEC when the pair were together at LSU.

They have been reunited with the Cincinnati Bengals and are showing they can handle Sundays as well as they did Saturdays.

The second-year quarterback bought enough time Sunday against the Green Bay Packers to load and fire downfield, where the 2021 first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals was waiting for the ball.

Chase corraled the pass and took off for the end zone, completing a 70-yard pass and run.

The PAT closed Cincy within 16-14 of the NFC North champs in a battle of teams that brought 3-1 records into the game.