Pair of LSU players to participate in Thursday night’s East-West Shrine Bowl

Jerrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner were teammates during the 2022 season at LSU, but instead of lining up opposite each other in the secondary on Thursday night, they’ll be lined up on opposing teams.

Both cornerbacks have been selected to represent LSU in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The college all-star game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT on the NFL Network. Bernard-Converse will wear No. 6, while Garner will wear No. 22.

Both players came to LSU this season via the transfer portal and made a massive impact. Bernard-Converse was a stud at Oklahoma State, which carried over to Baton Rouge. He had two interceptions and 44 tackles while making nine starts in 13 appearances.

Meanwhile, Garner transferred in from Louisiana and took a massive step forward this season, solidifying himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC. He started all 13 games, leading the team with eight pass breakups while adding 43 tackles.

Both players should hear their name’s called in April’s NFL draft, and strong performances on Thursday night could go a long way toward boosting their draft stocks.

