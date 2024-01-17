Pair of LSU offensive lineman plan to return in 2024

LSU is set to return four of its five starters along the offensive line.

Both starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier plan to return to Baton Rouge in 2024 despite being draft-eligible, they reportedly told On3’s Shea Dixon. With tackles Emery Jones and Will Campbell not being draft-eligible, center Charles Turner is the only starter who won’t be back next season.

The pair has seen a lot of action in the last few seasons. Dellinger has started 23 of 34 games he’s appeared in over the last three seasons, including all 13 this past fall. Frazier, meanwhile, is a transfer from Florida International and has started all but one of the 26 games he’s appeared in since joining the Tigers in 2022.

LSU has seen some losses along the offensive line as Lance Heard entered the portal and Mason Lunsford retired, but it brings back a lot of starting experience and a promising young center in DJ Chester, who will likely replace Turner.

