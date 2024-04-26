Pair of LSU football assistant coaches receive raises contract extensions,

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved new terms to contracts for LSU football assistant coaches Brad Davis and Frank Wilson during its regularly scheduled meeting Friday morning.

Wilson and Davis, who were entering the final year of their initial three-year deals, have agreed to new contracts that run through the 2026 season. Wilson will now make $1 million during the 2024 season and will receive annual raises reaching $1.2 million the final year of his deal in 2026.

Davis' salary was bumped from $870,000 to $900,000 in 2024 and is set to be paid $990,000 for the 2026 season. Davis served as LSU's interim coach in the Texas Bowl after the athletic department moved on from former coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU's offensive line has improved since Brian Kelly decided to retain Davis on staff and Davis' unit, led by All-American tackle Will Campbell and other stars such as Emery Jones Jr., Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, is expected to be the best offensive line in college football in 2024.

Wilson serves as LSU's running back coach as well as Kelly's associate head coach and recruiting coordinator and has played an instrumental role in helping the Tigers reconquer a stranglehold on recruiting the top high school prospects in the state of Louisiana since Kelly took over.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

