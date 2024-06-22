A pair of Longhorns selected in latest first round NFL mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft wrapped up less than two months ago, and we still have nine weeks until the start of the 2024 season, but it is never too early to get yourself wound up with future draft talk.

After one of the most loaded quarterback classes in NFL history with six selected in the first 12 picks, the 2025 draft will be much more skill-player and offensive-line oriented.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has had to rebuild the program from the ground up. The 2021 roster he inherited saw zero players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, it has been a gradual build for Sark with Bijan Robinson being the No. 8 overall selection in 2023 followed up with Byron Murphy No. 16 overall, and Xavier Worthy going No. 28 overall in 2024.

Heading into this upcoming season, the Longhorns are among the favorites to win a national championship after making their first-ever Playoff appearance a season ago. Texas will have one of the best rosters headlined by quarterback Quinn Ewers. Draft Wire’s 2025 NFL mock draft projects Ewers as a future first-round pick and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

Risdon projects that the New Orleans Saints will be drafting at No. 11 overall and will use that pick on Kelvin Banks saying,

“Back in Sean Payton’s salad days, the Saints were all about getting the best guards possible to assist Drew Brees in throwing the ball in the ways that were best for him. Now, Dennis Allen’s crew is just looking for a front five that works. The selection of Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 draft helps, but there’s so much that’s still undefined along the line. Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a nice fit in New Orleans because he can play both guard and tackle, and he does it all with serious attitude. Last season for the Longhorns at left tackle, Banks allowed one sack and 12 total pressures in 550 pass-blocking snaps, and when it was time to hit the second level, Banks was looking to HUNT opponents.”

Later in the mock draft, Risdon projects that the New York Jets select Quinn Ewers at No. 22 overall as the heir to Aaron Rodgers’ throne saying,

“If the Jets are drafting this late, one of two things happened: Aaron Rodgers beat the odds in his age 41 season, or the defense was so good, Gang Green was able to transcend whatever was going on at quarterback. Either way, there is an eventual need for Rodgers’ replacement, especially if he becomes our next Vice President. With that in mind, and in a not-so-deep quarterback class, Texas’ Quinn Ewers is a safe, if not purely amazing, prospect. There is a default need for quarterbacks who do everything well enough, and nothing really horribly, because not every NFL team is going to wind up with Patrick Mahomes. NFL teams make bets on those types of quarterbacks all the time. After Zach Wilson’s on-field inconsistencies, and Rodgers’ off-field inconsistencies, maybe the Jets just need a warm, safe place at the game’s most important position.”

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire