A pair of Longhorns DB’s named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Every year since 2004, the Lott Trophy has been awarded annually to the nation’s defensive IMPACT player of the year. While the award does revolve around on-the-field performances, much more is factored into it as IMPACT stands for “Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.”

The list of former winners is quite remarkable with the likes of DeMeco Ryans, J.J. Watt, Luke Keuchly, and Manti Te’o headlining the group. Michigan’s Junior Colson was the 2023 Trophy winner with Aidan Hutchinson and Will Anderson Jr. having taken home the award in the two previous years.

Heading into the 2024 season, a pair of Texas Longhorns find themselves on the Lott Trophy watch list in cornerback Jahdae Barron and safety Andrew Mukuba.

Barron is entering his fifth year with the Texas program and recorded 59 total tackles a season ago with one interception and five passes defended. Mukuba on the other hand enters his first year on the Forty Acres after transferring from Clemson this offseason.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire