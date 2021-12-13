Pair of key Auburn Tigers enter transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers (6-6) are playing the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl this year. Auburn lost numerous close games in a disappointing debut season for head coach Bryan Harsin.

Harsin and Auburn now will likely have to replace some key players who just entered the NCAA transfer portal. Both players should be immediately eligible at their new schools:

Quarterback Bo Nix

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for over 7,000 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in his career with the Tigers. Now, Nix is looking to transfer. Don’t be surprised if Nix ends up back in the SEC.

Bo Nix came to Auburn as a five-star recruit. He didn’t quite live up to that billing, but has been a solid quarterback for the Tigers. Nix underwent season ending ankle surgery following Auburn’s Nov. 13 loss to Mississippi State. Nix will have to battle to return to 100%.

Running back Tank Bigsby

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby has entered the transfer portal. Bigsby is a former four-star recruit. Georgia heavily recruited Bigsby, but he ended up committing to Auburn.

Bigsby has 1,837 career rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. His talent level surpasses his impressive production. Bigsby could head to the 2023 NFL draft following next season.

