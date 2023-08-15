Pair of Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2023 games reportedly slated to stream on Peacock

As fall camp rolls along, more details about the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023 schedule continue to trickle out.

Per Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, at least two Iowa games will broadcast on Peacock this upcoming season.

The Sept. 30 date against Michigan State will stream on Peacock with a 2:30 CT kickoff. Iowa’s Nov. 4 date against Northwestern from Wrigley Field in Chicago will also stream on Peacock with a 2:30 CT kickoff.

More B1G TV schedules on FOX & Peacock (P), sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, if no games flexed to other networks. Times ET



Sept 23 Oklahoma at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Sept 30 Michigan at Nebraska, noon (FOX)

Sept 30 Mich State at Iowa 3:30 (P)

Oct 7 Rutgers at Wisconsin noon (P)… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 15, 2023

This means that each of the Hawkeyes’ first five dates have their kickoff and TV times set.

Iowa opens the season on Sept. 2 versus Utah State with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on FS1. That date against the Aggies will be Fry Fest weekend, Educator Day and when the Iowa Letterwinners Club will celebrate the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Then, on Sept. 9, it’s the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Iowa State Cyclones at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX. After the Hawkeyes return home from Ames, Iowa plays host to Western Michigan on Sept. 16 for its Gold Out Game on the Big Ten Network with a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

Then, it’s on to Big Ten play with a primetime date at Penn State. The Hawkeyes get to take part in the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out game as part of the “Big Ten on CBS.” That Iowa contest will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Iowa’s Oct. 7 Homecoming date versus Purdue will kickoff at either 2:30, 3 or 6:30 p.m. CT. Finally, the Hawkeyes battle for the Heroes Trophy in Lincoln versus Nebraska at 11 a.m. CT on CBS on Friday, Nov. 24.

McMurphy also revealed a number of other kickoff networks and times: Oklahoma‘s Sept. 23 date at Cincinnati will broadcast at 11 a.m. CT on FOX, Michigan travels to Nebraska on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX, Rutgers heads to Wisconsin on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. on Peacock, Maryland visits Ohio State on Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock, Ohio State invades Purdue at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 on FOX, Illinois battles Maryland at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 on Peacock and Minnesota visits Purdue at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 on Peacock.

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire